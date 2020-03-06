Meghan Trainor Rocks A High Ponytail & Jeweled Ensemble For ‘The Voice’

Meghan Trainor is currently a judge on The Voice in the U.K. and has made sure her fashion is a solid 10 for the show.

The “All About that Bass” chart-topper stunned in a black ensemble that looked incredible on the singer. Trainor rocked a long-sleeved top that had silver jewels embroidered all over. She wrapped herself up in a blazer jacket and accessorized herself with a sheer plastic belt and small hoop earrings. The “Nice to Meet Ya” songstress sported her long blond locks in a high ponytail and placed little gems on the side of her hair. She opted for long acrylic nails and eyeshadow, and black mascara for the occasion.

On Instagram, Trainor shared three new photos of herself within one post.

In the first shot, she was captured from the side, slightly close-up. Trainor looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and showed off her amazing skin.

In the next slide, she posted a behind-the-scenes shot in black-and-white. The “Lips Are Movin'” hitmaker was photographed in a bathrobe while getting her makeup done. Trainor was snapped from a higher angle and looked directly in front of her.

In the third and final frame, the American entertainer sat on the iconic red chairs that the coaches sit on each week. Trainor spread separated both arms and placed them both on the black surface in front of her. She tilted her head slightly and looked at the camera with a subtle smile.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 95,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be popular with her 10.9 million followers.

“YOU’RE SO GORGEOUS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You’re the most naturally beautiful woman in the world,” another shared.

“Daryl is a lucky man,” remarked a third fan, referring to her husband.

“Honestly, who said you could be this gorgeous” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Trainor is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Dear Future Husband” songstress wowed in a low-cut, black top with huge shoulder pads for her latest music video, “Nice to Meet Ya.” The beauty paired the ensemble with loose-fitted, gray pants that also had a thin white pinstripe pattern and white chunky sneakers. Trainor accessorized herself with a thin necklace, multiple rings, acrylic nails and sported her blond curly hair down. She opted for a glossy lip and bright eye shadow while posing in front of a colorful tile wall.