‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Bubbly Booty In Tight Patterned Leggings

Yanet Garcia took to social media to show off her picture-perfect bubble booty in a pair of tight patterned leggings. This week, the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” has been relatively quiet on her Instagram page, sharing only a handful of photos for her 12.9 million fans. However, she flaunted her famous figure yesterday in a very short and sexy clip.

In the stunning new share, the beauty could be seen standing in a gym in front of a big weight machine. She geotagged her location at “Ten Thousand,” which is a gym in the Los Angeles area. It appeared as though she was in the middle of a sweat session when the clip was taken, and it only lasted for about two seconds. While clad in patterned leggings, the brunette beauty put her backside on display, while her bubbly booty was the focus of the shot. Matching the bottoms with an equally tight top that had three cutouts, the weather girl also added a black baseball cap to the mix.

In the video, Garcia turned around, leaned against the machine, and posed for the camera. She wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a low bun. She appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup, if any, for the workout.

In the caption of the update, she simply wrote “Thursday,” adding a flexing muscle and flame emoji.

The post has only been live on Garcia’s page for a matter of hours but it’s earned her a ton of attention so far, racking up an impressive 411,000 likes, in addition to well over 2,500 comments. Some social media users took to the photo to rave over Garcia’s amazing figure while countless others simply added flame and heart emoji.

“Now with this motivation, I’m going to the gym right now!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Could you serve those buns to my home,” another fan joked.

“God you’re so very beautiful,” a third fan raved, trailing their comment with several flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia strutted her stuff in another figure-hugging outfit, wearing a colorful tie-dye crop top as well as a pair of matching blue leggings that fit her like a glove and looked to be incredibly comfy.

“Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game,” she wrote in the caption, along with a single red heart emoji.