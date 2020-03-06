Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Wows In A Purple Bikini At The Beach

Instagram sensation Hilde Osland left fans in a daze this morning, sharing a photo-heavy update that saw her looking fabulous in a chic purple bikini. The Norwegian knockout showed off the stylish look as she posed on the beach at twilight. The stunning model posted five gorgeous, sun-kissed snaps, all of which were centered on her hourglass curves, putting her enviable figure on display from nearly all angles.

Hilde showed off her chiseled physique in a low-cut swimsuit from online retailer Oh Polly. The two-piece bikini featured a sporty top and hip-flaunting, high-cut bottoms that were pulled high on her waist, highlighting her curvaceous form. The stylish bathing suit was a soothing lavender color that beautifully harmonized with her golden locks and glowing tan, making for a captivating look that played up all of her best features.

The 32-year-old Instagram star looked ravishing in the fashionable beach attire, which she teamed up with delicate gold accessories and an elegant glam. Hilde opted for a face full of makeup in the shots, which included a satin peach gloss on her lush lips and a subtle dark-toned eyeshadow to bring out her gleaming blue eyes. She also wore a peach blush and a shimmering highlighter to illuminate her bronzed tan, and curled her long eyelashes with a bit of mascara.

The fair-haired beauty styled her long tresses with a mid-part, letting them cascade down her shoulders in soft curls. She wore a cute, sheer ribbon in her hair and let her playful bangs frame her beautiful face. The stunner accessorized with a classy white manicure and added some bling with chunky hoop earrings. She adorned her decolletage with a layered necklace, which sported an eye-catching star pendant.

Hilde showcased her bombshell curves in a variety of alluring poses. The first photo shared with fans spotlighted her perky bust, and showed the model raising her arms to frame her ample cleavage. The blond hottie also flaunted her taut midriff and round hips, posing with one leg in front of the other while shooting an intense gaze at the camera. A swipe to the next slide saw her posing from the mid-profile. The babe showcased her sculpted midsection and toned thighs, and gave a warm smile to the photographer. The third snap was a half-body shot focused on her shapely chest and gorgeous glam. Another photo showed Hilde turning her side to the camera to flaunt her pert derriere.

The model penned a sweet caption that let fans know she had summer on her mind, and added a two-hearts emoji to further express her feelings on the matter. The post stirred quite the reaction from her ardent admirers, amassing more than 47,100 likes and a little shy of 800 comments in just under two hours of going live.

“Gorgeous!!! Love the purple!!!!” commented one person, adding a purple-heart emoji for extra emphasis.

“That color purple is beautiful! It looks so great against your skin tone,” agreed a second fan.

“Looks like Sunshine,” quipped a third follower, leaving a palm-tree and a sun emoji.

One Instagrammer replied to Hilde’s caption, writing, “A beautiful woman like you makes every day feel like summer.” The message was trailed by two heart-eyes emoji and a pair of heart emoji.