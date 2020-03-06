Bikini Model Alexa Collins Showcases Her Cleavage In A Plunging White Top & Tight Jeans

Alexa Collins ditched her bikini in favor of a more comfortable style in a brand-new Instagram photo. The Florida-based model shared the post to her feed on Friday morning.

In the gorgeous pics, Alexa sizzled as she sported a white tank top with knotted straps and a plunging neckline. The tight top flaunted the blond bombshell’s abundant cleavage and toned arms.

The model added a pair of high-waisted, tight jeans to complete the ensemble. The denim hugged her curves and put her tiny waist on full display.

In the photos, Alexa sat on an outdoor bench and ran her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head to the side and gave a sexy stare into the camera. A window and some green foliage can be seen behind her.

Alexa wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in soft curls that brushed over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows and long lashes to bring out her eyes. She illuminated her bronzed tan with pink blush and a shimmering highlighter on her face before finishing up her glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa revealed that she loves her new blond hair color and thanked the stylist who did it for her.

Many of the model’s 833,000-plus followers flocked to show their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 1,300 times and left over 50 comments within the first 20 minutes after the pics were uploaded to her feed.

“You are the best blonde I’ve ever seen,” one of Alexa’s followers commented on the post.

“Of course you are the best blonde,” another adoring fan wrote.

“You are absolutely breathtaking,” a third comment read.

“Alexa I find you so stunning and breathtaking. You are truly a beautiful blond woman and I love every one of your photos. Thank you for bringing a smile to my face sweet girl,” a fourth social media user told the model.

While fans are used to seeing Alexa pose in skimpy bikinis for many of her online photos, the model also showcases her curves in workout gear, tight dresses, and other stunning ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa thrilled her fans earlier this week when she rocked a sheer white crop top and a pair of distressed jeans. To date, that photo has garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 210 comments.