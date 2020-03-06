Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ‘Heavy, Heavy Favorites To Win The East’ In 2019-20 Season, Says ‘ESPN’s Pelton

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish an impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season. As of now, the Bucks have won eight of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 53-9 record. However, the Bucks’ road to the 2020 NBA Finals isn’t expected to be easy, especially with the emergence of other powerhouse teams like the reigning NBA champions Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference.

Recently, ESPN analysts held a discussion about the playoff teams in the Eastern Conference. Though the Eastern Conference has indeed become wide open when Kawhi Leonard left the Raptors last summer, most of the ESPN analysts predicted the Bucks to make it to the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 NBA season. With the way that they are currently playing on both ends of the floor, ESPN‘s Kevin Pelton believes that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks should be the “heavy, heavy favorite to win the East” this year.

“Milwaukee,” Pelton said when asked who he thinks would represent the Eastern Conference in the 2020 NBA Finals. “Even if you have reservations about whether the Bucks’ regular-season dominance will translate entirely to the playoffs, the Bucks will have the best player in every series and won’t face any team that looks as formidable as last year’s Raptors. They should be — and are — heavy, heavy favorites to win the East.”

It is hardly a surprise why the Bucks are considered as the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Eastern Conference this season. Despite earning an early playoff berth, the Bucks remain consistent with their performance on both ends of the floor. As of now, the Bucks are tied with the Houston Rockets in the No. 2 spot in NBA’s offensive efficiency, scoring 111.2 points per 100 possessions and rank No. 1 in NBA’s defensive efficiency, allowing 99.1 percent per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

However, there are still some who don’t see the Bucks becoming the new king of the Eastern Conference in the 2019-20 NBA season, including ESPN‘s Bobby Marks. Though the Bucks are currently doing very well in the regular season, Marks said that playing in the postseason is much different. Aside from the added pressure, opposing teams would also have more time to study the Bucks’ strategy and find a way how to limit Antetokounmpo’s production on both ends of the floor. Antetokounmpo might be a frontrunner to win the 2020 Most Valuable Player award, but Marks doesn’t consider him as a “closer,” which is needed by a team to have a higher chance of winning a best-of-seven series.