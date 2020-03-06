Latina Hottie Eriana Blanco Flaunts Her Shapely Curves In A Barely-There Lace Lingerie Set

Eriana Blanco sizzled in some skimpy lingerie for her latest Instagram upload. The Latina model delighted her fans with the NSFW post on Thursday.

In the racy snaps, Eriana looked smoking hot while she flaunted her hourglass curves in some peach-colored lace lingerie. The set consisted of a tiny bra with black trim that showcased the model’s massive cleavage and toned arms.

Eriana also sported a pair of matching panties that boasted black straps that crossed over her tiny waist and curvy hips and fastened around her lean legs. The model’s flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display.

The first photo was a closeup of the brunette bombshell’s body in the ensemble. She posed with her hip out, but didn’t reveal her face in the shot. The second pic showed off Eriana’s full figure as she stood in front of a white background and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Eriana wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulders. She added a bombshell makeup look as well.

The application included thick lashes and dramatic black winged eyeliner. She wore smoky eye shadow and sported defined brows to really make her eyes pop. The model added pink blush to her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter to give her face a soft glow.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 2.5 million followers fell in love with the snaps. The post earned more than 76,000 likes and over 1,600 comments within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her account.

“Wow super sexy very beautiful, you got it all sexy lady,” one of Eriana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful and thank you. Sweet dreams,” another adoring fan stated.

“Good night beautiful you look amazing in that pink lingerie,” a third social media user told the model.

“You look absolutely stunning and have an amazing body,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model appears to have no qualms about showing off her sexy curves in her online posts. She is often seen rocking scanty lingerie, tiny tops, skintight dresses, tight pants, and more.

Earlier this week, Eriana Blanco’s fans went nuts when she shared a video of herself sporting nothing but a tiny pink bikini with thong bottoms as she soaked up some sun on the beach. That clip has since been watched more than 159,000 times and has raked in over 560 comments.