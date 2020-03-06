Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Short Dress For ‘Trampoline’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson showed off a tiny waist in a short dress for a cover of the smash tune “Trampoline” by Shaed for the latest version of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s “Kellyoke” segment. The singer’s fit midsection was a subject for discussion for many fans of the show, who flattered the first American Idol winner in the clip’s comments section.

Kelly showed off her fine form in a stark black dress adorned with multicolored, bright flowers as she performed the tune. The song was made popular in 2018 by Shaed and is part of the dubstep genre of music. It reached number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

The garment had a high neckline which provided full coverage of the top of Kelly’s body. Its sleeves, which reached the tops of Kelly’s elbows, had a slight puff to them, which mimicked the dress’ full and flouncy bottom. That came to the top of the singer’s knees, ending in what looked like a wide ballerina bottom.

Perhaps the most striking feature of all was the way the dress made Kelly’s midsection look small, giving her an hourglass figure.

The dress’ pattern was bold, a color scheme that Kelly seems to favor in the fashion she wears for the daily syndicated talk series. While she does from time to time wear a muted color scheme, Kelly favors bold and colorful prints and floral designs in her hosting duties for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

This fun and joyful garment was filled with a burst of colorful posies in every color of the rainbow.

With the dress, The Voice coach wore black tights and boots to give the appearance of her legs looking long and lean.

For her hair and makeup fashion, the singer and songwriter wore her long blonde tresses pulled away from her face with delicate tendrils framing her cheekbones. She kept her makeup to a neutral palette, with a pale lip in a muted color.

“I’m an old lady not hip with the latest hits, so I’ve never heard this before. A gorgeous version here by you, Kelly. And you look stunning,” said one fan and follower of the talk show host.

“Your waist, oh my goodness Kelly. You are gorgeous,” said a second admirer of Kelly’s who thought she looked amazing in the segment.

“Amazing but can we talk about that dress???? Stunning! Where did you get it???” questioned a third Instagram user.