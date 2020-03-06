Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Short Dress For ‘Trampoline’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson showed off her hourglass figure in a short dress for a cover of the smash tune “Trampoline” by Shaed for the latest version of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s “Kellyoke” segment. The singer’s midsection was a subject for discussion for many fans of the show, who flattered the first American Idol winner in the clip’s comments section.

Kelly showed off her fine form in a stark black dress adorned with bright, multicolored flowers as she performed the tune. The indie-pop song was a big hit in 2018, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.

The garment had a high neckline, providing full coverage of the top of Kelly’s body. Its sleeves, which reached the tops of the singer’s elbows, had a slight puff to them that mimicked the dress’ full and flouncy bottom. That came to the top of her knees, ending in what looked like a wide ballerina bottom.

Perhaps the most striking feature of all was the way the outfit made Kelly’s midsection look small, flattering her figure.

The dress’ pattern was bold and came in a color scheme that Kelly seems to favor in the fashion she wears for the daily syndicated talk series. While she does from time to time wear outfits in muted colors, she favors colorful prints and floral designs in her hosting duties for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The fun garment was filled with a burst of posies in every color of the rainbow.

With the dress, The Voice coach wore black tights and boots, giving her legs a long and lean appearance.

For her hair and makeup fashion, the singer-songwriter wore her long blond tresses pulled away from her face with delicate tendrils framing her cheekbones. She kept her makeup to a neutral palette, with a pale lip in a muted shade.

“I’m an old lady not hip with the latest hits, so I’ve never heard this before. A gorgeous version here by you, Kelly. And you look stunning,” said one fan of the talk show host.

“Your waist, oh my goodness Kelly. You are gorgeous,” said a second admirer, who thought she looked amazing in the segment.

“Amazing but can we talk about that dress???? Stunning! Where did you get it???” questioned a third Instagram user.