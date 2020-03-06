Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Perfected Six-Pack In Ab Circuit Demonstration

Hanna Oberg is a Swedish fitness enthusiast who enjoys sharing her tips, tricks, and favorite workouts with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. On Thursday, March 5, the fitness model took to the popular social media platform to show off her enviable physique and teach her followers several ab-strengthening exercises.

For the workout, Hanna wears a completely orange outfit, which includes an orange sports bra and high-waisted, leggings that hug her muscular curves. The tiny top exposes her chiseled abdomen, revealing her tight six-pack, while viewers also get an eyeful of the wide variety of tattoos covering her right arm and left hand. The athlete adds a pair of white sneakers and a black watch to complete the outfit.

Hanna has her brown tresses pulled up into a messy ponytail with several loose strands falling around her face. She completes the look with black mascara and pink, glossy lips, and accessorizes with a gold ring on one hand and a couple of bracelets on her right arm.

In the video, Hanna is filmed demonstrating an ab workout circuit at the gym. She moves through five different exercises to complete the circuit, instructing her followers to do 2-3 rounds of the circuit with a 30-second rest between each exercise and a one-minute rest between each round.

The fitness trainer begins the circuit with the L shape roll, which involves her laying on her back on an exercise mat and raising both her legs and arms in the air as she pulls her upper body off the floor using her core. The next exercise is the handstand side plank with hop dip, in which Hanna moves her body into a side plank and repeatedly lowers and raises her hips to the ground.

Hanna then demonstrates the scissor legs into V-ups, which is another exercise performed on the floor and involves lifting the legs off the ground and moving them in a scissoring motion. The second-to-last exercise is the windshield wiper. Hanna lays on her back with her arms stretched out to the sides and raises her knees off the ground. She then moves her knees from one side to the other. The final exercise in the circuit is the straight let crunch. Hanna performs normal crunches with her legs held straight up in the air.

In the caption of the post, the fitness guru tells her followers that she’s excited to get back into working her six-pack again, having recently given birth to her son Collin in February.