Mike Fisher Shares Sweet Message For Wife Carrie Underwood: ‘She Inspires Me Daily’

Mike said he was 'so proud' of his wife of almost a decade.

Carrie Underwood‘s husband Mike Fisher shared a very sweet message for his wife in a new post on his official Instagram account this week. The retired hockey player took to the social media site to gush over his wife of almost a decade as he opened up about how the talented country star, with whom he shares two children, is always inspiring him.

In the upload, Mike shared a photo of Carrie’s brand new book, titled Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, which she officially released on March 3. In it, she shares her best health and fitness tips as well as the secrets to juggling her busy life as a mom of two and country music superstar, which inspired Mike to share how much he looks to the “Drinking Alone” singer to keep him feeling fit and healthy.

“So proud of @carrieunderwood for putting so much into this book!” the former Nashville Predators Captain wrote in the caption of the new upload, which he shared with his 552,000 followers on March 5.

He then added that Carrie, who he married back in July 2010, “inspires me daily to be healthy and take care of myself!”

Mike also added the hashtag #findyourpath to his post, which Carrie and her fans have been using for her new book, while he tagged the official account of her new fitness app, Fit52.

Mike’s sweet message about his wife came shortly after the “Heartbeat” singer opened up about how he and their two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, found themselves caught up in the Nashville tornadoes while she was promoting her book in New York. Thankfully, her family are all okay following the incident.

The Instagram post has received close to 20,000 likes since Mike shared it on his account this week, while plenty of fans flocked to the comments section to gush about Carrie and the couple’s sweet relationship of a decade.

“Loving this book & her outlook on health & fitness! She’s an inspiration to so many!” one person said of the star.

“She is amazing and very inspiring! I am loving the book!” another comment read, as the fan sweetly told Mike, “Thanks for being such a great support to her!”

“What a great husband!!!” another fan commented on Mike’s post, adding two red heart emojis and a praying emoji.

The book already has some other famous fans outside of Carrie’s husband. Country music star Brad Paisley also recently shared a look at himself reading the book as he shared the “stylish souvenir” she sent him.