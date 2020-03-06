UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Tiny Leather Shorts And Revealing Black Top

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a scandalous ensemble that showcased her insane curves.

Arianny included Holmby Hills, Los Angeles in the geotag of the post, indicating where the snap was taken, and also made sure to tag the photographer in the caption of the post, Taylor King.

Arianny strutted her stuff down the middle of an empty, winding street, in her revealing attire. She rocked a pair of unique high-waisted burgundy leather shorts. The shorts had a paper bag waist that gave the look an effortless vibe, and a bow tie detail at the waist to accentuate her hourglass physique. Arianny tucked her hands in the pockets of the shorts, which only came a few inches down her thighs, showcasing her toned legs. The photo was cropped partway down Arianny’s legs, so her full body wasn’t on display, but the shorts managed to show off plenty of her incredible physique.

She paired the bold shorts with an equally bold top that left little to the imagination. The top was a one-shoulder style that stretched across her chest, leaving her sculpted shoulders exposed. It was crafted from plain black fabric that paired well with the deep burgundy hue of her shorts. The top had a figure-hugging fit, and was made even sexier by the large cut-out detail on the chest that showed off a scandalous amount of cleavage.

In case any of her fans loved pieces of her ensemble, Arianny also tagged three brands in the caption of the post that were behind some of the pieces she wore. Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest and shoulders in tousled curls.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate choker and a few mixed metal bracelets to complete the look.

Arianny’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 50,200 likes within just 10 hours, including a like from the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain. It also racked up 436 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with praise in the comments section of the post.

“Looking good girl,” one fan said.

“Omg. Everything about this outfit and you….” another fan added, followed by a series of emoji.

“Love this outfit on you!! Gorgeous,” one follower said.

“Obsessed with this outfit,” another commented.

Arianny seems to be enjoying some time in sunny California lately, as her Instagram posts indicate. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked ripped jeans and a casual ensemble at a Los Angeles Lakers game.