Kayla Itsines Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Latest Instagram Workout Video

Kayla Itsines took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, March 6, to encourage her 12.2 million followers to get their hearts pumping with an ankle weight workout.

The Aussie fitness trainer filmed the short video outdoors, using just a yoga mat and a pair of ankle weights for equipment. For the workout, she wore a blue sports bra that left her toned tummy on display and allowed viewers to see her ab muscles working hard through each move. She added a pair of short black gym shorts to the outfit that also left her long, sculpted legs exposed. In addition to the pair of black ankle weights, Kayla completed the outfit with white sneakers and a white Apple watch. The gym buff chose not to add any other accessories.

Kayla pulled her long, straight brown locks up into her typical high ponytail, which flowed down her back and glistened in the sunlight. Her bronzed skin also reflected the sunlight, revealing a light layer of sweat as she went through the exercises.

The fitness guru begins with jumping split lunges, performing a total of 24 reps — 12 on each side. She then moves into reverse lunge and knee-ups, which total 20 reps, 10 on each side.

Kayla gets down on the ground for the mountain climbers, supporting her weight with her arms and pulling each knee up to her chest, alternating legs. The next exercise is called the glute kickback pulse, which requires a total of 40 reps, 20 on each side. Finally, the fitness trainer demonstrates the alternating bent-leg jackknife, also indicating 40 reps in total and 20 on each side.

In the caption of the video, Kayla writes that including ankle weights in a workout is a great way to build resistance and increase the intensity of the workout. She adds that her followers should aim to complete as many laps as possible of the exercise circuit within 15 minutes. Kayla makes sure to outline a lower-intensity option for her beginner followers.

The post earned nearly 100,000 views and dozens of comments within the first hour of being posted. As with most of her workout videos, the mom-of-one’s followers commented that they loved the latest workout and wanted to give it a try.

“I need to start your regime. I love following you but I haven’t yet started my journey. 11 years of post baby weight to get rid of,” one Instagram user commented.

“WOHOOO!!! I looove ankle weights! Thanks for sharing,” another adoring fan wrote.