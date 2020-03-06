Donny Osmond Shares Throwback Pic Of Vegas Past: ‘A Walk Down Memory Lane’

Donny Osmond shared a throwback pic to his Las Vegas past, posting a great image that will surely thrill his longtime fans. He called it “a walk down memory lane” from a period in the 1970s when he toured with his family band, The Osmonds.

Donny loves to reflect on photos of his storied career in the entertainment business. He has over 60 years’ worth of memories and uses Instagram as a tool to connect with his followers via old snapshots and clips of the many times they have shared experiences together.

The photo he uploaded was one that should be familiar to fans of the family.

Along with statewide and overseas tours, which the band undertook in the mid-to-late-1970s and into the 1980s, The Osmonds also found a home in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they would headline their own series of shows.

The image showed the marquee of The Hilton Hotel advertising the group’s performance, naming each of the brothers and Marie Osmond individually.

The performances took place in May 1976, and Donny asked fans in the accompanying caption if they were at any of the shows during that period of time. He also told his followers that there are other images that could be viewed on his official website, showing moments from the family’s career.

While it seemed unlikely that a group that had a reputation for being wholesome would find a home in Las Vegas, the town was quite hospitable to them. In fact, Las Vegas has a large fellowship of those who follow the teachings of the Mormon Church, so the Osmonds found that those who worked in the hotels were quite aware of the family’s religious beliefs.

Fans of the singer loved the throwback pic, which hearkened back to a period when they likely had their walls covered with posters of the Donny and his siblings. Many of them shared their reflections in the comments section of the post.

“I was there!!!! I went every time the Osmonds were in town, in fact, I was there when Alan had to fly home for his wedding! Oh the memories,” said one fan, sharing happy recollections of her time spent seeing the clan in concert.

“I remember the intro. A screen showed all of you backstage going down a spiral staircase and you guys busted through the screen to the stage. Thanks for the awesome memories!” noted a second follower.

“Never saw you guys in Vegas, but went to ALOT of State Fairs in the Midwest during the ’70s. Met you and your family several times… Great memories,” recalled a third admirer.