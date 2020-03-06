‘Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant’ Star Ashley Jones Opens Up About Difficult Delivery, Plans For More Kids

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones has opened up about her difficult pregnancy and delivery and the idea of whether she would have any more kids in the future.

The 22-year-old MTV star said in an interview with InTouch Weekly that she had a difficult time delivering daughter, Holly. Jones said that after 40 hours of labor, she had developed a severe case of pre-eclampsia and doctors told her that she was at risk of having a seizure. That led to her having an emergency C-section and the increased likelihood that she would have similar complications in future pregnancies.

As Jones explained, this has put a damper on any plans she may have had for more children in the future.

“My [doctor] says it’s a good possibility my next [pregnancy] will be high-risk given the circumstances. Makes me not want another,” she said in the interview on Twitter.

Ashley told InTouch Weekly that she didn’t actually have any immediate plans for more kids and his not trying for more, but she is having serious doubts about whether she wants to go through the same medical ordeal again. Pre-eclampsia can become a serious condition in some women if blood pressure gets too high, leading to risk of serious damage to organs.

As the report noted, many fans sent messages of support to Jones after her story of a difficult delivery, including a number who said they went through something similar in their own pregnancies.

Ashley has developed close relationships with her fans as she has frequently taken to social media to share a glimpse of her home life, posting pictures of her daughter including a sweet snap this week where the two shared a kiss.

In another shot last month, Ashley showed her young daughter digging into a cup of ice cream during a mother and daughter outing.

The love from fans came after Ashley had faced some criticism from fans online, and responded to it. As InTouch Weekly had previously noted, she got into a spat with a fan on Instagram who slammed Ashley’s appearance and told her that she looked too skinny.

“This is not a flattering picture of yourself, let’s just be honest,” the person wrote after Ashley shared a picture of herself wearing a champagne-colored dress. “You will not think that [because] you are all caught up in yourself. … You are not all you think you are, [just saying].”

Ashley responded, saying that “sure did” think it was a good shot of herself.