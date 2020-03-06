Carrie Underwood Sends Brad Paisley A ‘Stylish Souvenir’

Brad showed off his gift from Carrie on Instagram.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley may have parted ways when it came to co-hosting the CMA Awards, but that certainly doesn’t mean the two country stars aren’t still friends. Brad proved that their friendship is still going very strong in a photo posted to Instagram this week as he showed his unwavering support for the mom of two.

Brad headed to the social media site on March 5 and shared a photo of himself intently reading Carrie’s brand-new book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, which she officially released on March 3.

The “Water” singer proved he’s one of Carrie’s biggest fans as he was also wrapped in a white towel emblazoned with the logo of her new fitness app, Fit52, which ties in with her new release.

He revealed in the caption that the “Drinking Alone” singer had gifted him with the towel, which he jokingly described as being a “stylish souvenir,” while he called Carrie’s new book as a “masterpiece.”

He also joked that Carrie had sent him a couple of hair scrunchies as part of her gift bundle, though he quipped that he’d given those to his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The photo showed a close up at the front cover of Carrie’s book as Brad held on tight to it with his left hand and squinted at the pages. He had a blue baseball cap placed backward on his head.

The star tagged both Carrie and Kimberly in the post.

Fans clearly loved seeing Brad show his support for his longtime friend, as the comments section was flooded with sweet messages.

“Omg Brad [you’re] so funny!!!” one Instagram user commented with two crying laughing emoji.

“You guys @bradpaisley and @kimberlywilliamspaisley are super supportive friends to @carrieunderwood,” another person commented. “That’s AWESOME!!!!!”

“@carrieunderwood is gorgeous inside and out. Good luck finding your path @bradpaisley!” another person wrote.

Carrie then shared Brad’s photo on her own Instagram account and shared a jokey message about the gift she sent.

“Just want you to find your path to your best self, you know? And I think your best self wears the scrunchies!” she teased with an emoji with its tongue sticking out. “Thanks for the love!”

The “This Is Country Music” singer has always been supportive of Carrie over the years. He showed his support for the country star last year after it was announced that he would not be co-hosting the 2019 CMA Awards, as Carrie instead hosted the awards alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Earlier this week, Carrie spoke openly about her decision to step down as co-host of the CMAs this year and revealed the reason she decided it was time to leave.