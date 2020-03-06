Aussie Hottie Tarsha Whitmore Rocks An Impossibly Tiny Neon Green Bikini While Mounting A Jet Ski

Tarsha Whitmore ended her week with another bikini-clad Instagram post that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The Australian model took to her account the social media platform earlier today to tantalize her 800,000 followers with another eye-popping snap from her vacation in Thailand. The image captured the 19-year-old getting ready for a jet ski ride out on the gorgeous blue water. She was snapped mounting the black, white, and green water vehicle and staring down the camera as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure.

Of course, a day out on the water called for the perfect swimwear and Tarsha’s certainly did not disappoint. She looked smoking hot in an impossibly tiny bikini from Oh Polly that left very little to the imagination, adding some serious heat to her page.

Tarsha slayed in her barely-there two-piece that boasted a bold neon green scheme that accentuated her deep, all-over glow. The set included a skimpy, triangle-style top with thin, clear shoulder straps that allowed her showcased to her toned arms, which were stretched out in front of her and grasping the handles of the jet ski. The number also featured a set of minuscule cups and a deep neckline that was hardly enough to contain her chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage well on display.

The Instagram hottie’s matching bikini bottoms were even more risque, upping the ante of her look even further. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary, giving Tarsha’s audience a good look at her pert derriere and sculpted legs that were spread apart over the seat of her ride. The garment’s see-through waistband was hardly visible without zooming into the photo. Upon doing so, however, fans could see that it was pulled high up on the model’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

Tarsha completed the racy look with a pair of trendy sunglasses with untinted lenses that were pulled down the bridge of her nose. She tied her long, dark hair up in a high ponytail that was secured on top of her head with a white scrunchy, letting her locks blow gently behind her in the ocean breeze. As for her glam look, the stunner opted for a minimal amount of makeup that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the skin-baring new addition to Tarsha’s Instagram page with love. It has racked up nearly 11,000 likes within its first hour of going live to her page, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the beauty’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Unreal,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Tarsha was “goals.”

“You are so beautiful,” commented a third admirer.

Others simply opted to fill their comments with emoji, with many opting for green heart, flame, and heart-eyed emoticons.

Tarsha has been flooding her thousands of followers with photos from her luxurious vacation. Just yesterday, she dazzled them again by showing off another bikini look from the trip that saw her sporting a sexy orange two-piece, which she had untied and tugged at while posing for the camera. That look proved popular as well, earning over 32,000 likes.