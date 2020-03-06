50 Cent Celebrates Transfer Of NYPD Cop Who Told Officers To Shoot Him ‘On Sight’ With Instagram Posts

50 Cent made several posts on Instagram that mocked the NYPD officer who reportedly told other officers to shoot the rapper “on sight” last year. This came after a source revealed the officer received a demotion.

Fans of 50 Cent know the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is fond of trolling his enemies on social media and extends past beef with other rappers and entertainers. As reported by the New York Post, Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez of the NYPD came under fire last year when he allegedly said to “shoot [50 Cent] on sight” during a June 7, 2019, roll call.

At the time, Gonzalez was a commanding officer at Sunset Park’s 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, New York. A source told the outlet that the officer was recently transferred to NYPD’s Auxiliary Police Section, which is viewed as a demotion.

“That’s punishment,” the source confirmed.

When the 44-year-old rap icon learned of the news, he wasted no time going on Instagram to mock the cop who had allegedly uttered threats toward the rapper. He posted a screenshot of a headline about the “embattled” officer and added a scathing caption suggesting Gonzalez will no longer get to use a gun.

“Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 precinct. They bust his a** down to auxiliary no more Strap just a flash light and badge,” the Empire producer wrote.

Hours later, 50 Cent made another post directed toward Gonzalez. This was a photo of an article in a paper about the officer’s transfer and the headline said it involved “beef with Brooklyn club.” The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ artist alleged in his caption that the officer had once tried to shake him down.

A spokesman for the NYPD told the New York Post that the reason Gonzalez was transferred had nothing to do with his comments about the rapper.

“It is inaccurate to say the inspector was transferred as a result of any issues stemming from the 50 Cent allegations,” the representative said.

Jackson made a third Instagram post about the apparent demotion, which featured a picture of a whistle and had the officer’s name on it.

As reported by the New York Post, issues between the rapper and the commanding officer stem from when the cop allegedly tried to shake down the owner of Love & Lust nightclub in Brooklyn. 50 Cent made Instagram posts that apparently threatened the officers involved but later deleted them.

Anthony Miranda, Chairman of the National Latino Officers Association, told the publication that reports of Gonzalez’s transfer being a demotion are untrue and described them as “a political attack.”