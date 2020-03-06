R. Kelly To Face New Charges After Investigators Seize More Than 100 Electronic Devices

R. Kelly will be facing new charges after agents seized more than 100 electronic devices he had in storage, a Chicago prosecutor said this week.

The embattled singer was in court on Thursday to answer to an updated federal indictment that includes a new accuser and charges of child pornography possession, the New York Post’s Page Six reported. The 53-year-old, whose real name is Robert Kelly, has been behind bars as he faces a slew of charges related to allegations that he sexually exploited underage girls.

A number of victims of come forward, leading to Kelly facing charges in Illinois, Minnesota, and New York, the report noted. Kelly has remained in jail in Chicago where he faces federal charges and has also participated in video hearings for his case in New York.

There will be more charges to come after investigators executed a search warrant of a warehouse that Kelly kept near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The search led to the seizure of more than 100 electronic devices including computers and hard drives, federal prosecutors said.

Kelly’s attorney said this week that there was nothing illegal in the devices seized.

“He has a storage facility where all of his equipment tour buses, stages are being held,” said Kelly attorney Steve Greenberg, via ABC 7 Chicago. “Obviously there’s a lot of computers in there, the whole production is computerized. We expect that they’re not going to find anything incriminating from any search warrant.”

The federal trial in Chicago is slated to start next month, Page Six reported, though his legal team had previously expressed doubt that they would be prepared in time due to the large number of investigations and charges he is facing across different states. Greenberg said at the time that it was in doubt whether they would be able to start in April for what prosecutor Angel Krull estimated would be a three-week trial.

The charges Kelly faces in New York include racketeering, transporting of woman and girls for sex, and sexual exploitation of children. He faces aggravated sexual assault charges in Illinois and a charge in Minnesota that he groped a 17-year-old girl who he had paid to dance naked for him in a hotel room.

Alleged victims describe being abused and brainwashed by the singer. As The Inquisitr reported, ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary claimed that she was regularly beaten and forced to ask permission to use the bathroom while living with the singer.

R. Kelly has maintained his innocence, and is prepared to go to trial to face the charges.