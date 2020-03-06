Jessie James Decker Wows In A Swimsuit And White Cowboy Boots

The country star showed some skin in a peach one-piece.

Jessie James Decker looked every inch the superstar in a new snap shared to her Instagram account this week as she seriously sizzled in a one-piece and a pair of white cowboy boots. The “Roots And Wings” singer and reality star stunned as she posed in her skin-tight swimwear look, which was actually taken from her own clothing line, called Kittenish.

In the snap, which the country star shared with her 3.2 million followers on March 5, Jessie sat on a ledge in the peach colored one-piece, which had the name of her brand emblazoned across her chest.

The talented mom of three — who’s been very open with fans about her 25-pound weight loss journey after giving birth to her third child, son Forrest, in 2018 — threw her legs over the side of a white rail as she posed for the camera to reveal her impressive all over tan as well as her fit and toned body.

The swimsuit featured a slightly plunging round neck that showed off her décolletage and had thicker straps that stretched over both of her shoulders.

It also put her toned legs on full show with what appeared to be a high-cut design at the bottom to make her pins look extra-long.

The star kept things fun and flirty on her bottom half, as she rocked the one-piece with a pair calf-high white cowboy boots with a wooden block heel.

Jessie was definitely well accessorized in the snap, as she also opted for a large brimmed brown hat on her head and a pair of shades on her eyes.

She rested both of her elbows on the white metal bar in front of her, with her left hand up towards her hat and her right holding on to a gold spherical bag with gold tassels hanging down.

As for her hair, the “I Look So Good (Without You)” singer had her long, highlighted hair down and in chic beachy waves.

Fans clearly loved the beauty’s new upload, which came shortly after she wowed in a blue bikini in an adorable picture with her adorable 5-year-old daughter Vivianne.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the star, who’s married to retired NFL star Eric Decker.

“Stunning!!!!” one fan commented with two fire emoji.

“Mkay. If I don’t look like her at her age with 3 babies I’ve failed in life. #goals,” another Instagram user wrote.

“I’m in love with everything about you & I need these boots,” a third comment read alongside an eye heart emoji.

In the comments section, Jessie replied to one fan who asked when the swimsuit would be available to buy from Kittenish. She confirmed that it would be officially on sale in a “couple weeks” with a red heart emoji.