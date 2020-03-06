Jessie James Decker Wows In A Swimsuit And White Cowboy Boots

Jessie James Decker looked every inch the superstar in a new snap shared to her Instagram account this week as she seriously sizzled in a one-piece and a pair of white cowboy boots. The “Roots And Wings” singer and reality star stunned as she posed in her skin-tight swimwear look, which was actually taken from her own clothing line, called Kittenish.
In the snap, which the country star shared with her 3.2 million followers on March 5, Jessie sat on a ledge in the peach colored one-piece, which had the name of her brand emblazoned across her chest.
The talented mom of three — who’s been very open with fans about her 25-pound weight loss journey after giving birth to her third child, son Forrest, in 2018 — threw her legs over the side of a white rail as she posed for the camera to reveal her impressive all over tan as well as her fit and toned body.
The swimsuit featured a slightly plunging round neck that showed off her décolletage and had thicker straps that stretched over both of her shoulders.
It also put her toned legs on full show with what appeared to be a high-cut design at the bottom to make her pins look extra-long.
The star kept things fun and flirty on her bottom half, as she rocked the one-piece with a pair calf-high white cowboy boots with a wooden block heel.
Jessie was definitely well accessorized in the snap, as she also opted for a large brimmed brown hat on her head and a pair of shades on her eyes.
She rested both of her elbows on the white metal bar in front of her, with her left hand up towards her hat and her right holding on to a gold spherical bag with gold tassels hanging down.
As for her hair, the “I Look So Good (Without You)” singer had her long, highlighted hair down and in chic beachy waves.
On my tour I had gained some weight and on my 5’1 frame that can be a lot(All the short girls know what I’m talkin bout)I noticed when my jeans weren’t buttoning anymore, and I wanted to get back to myself and start feeling strong and healthy and energized again. So I made a change right before this photo shoot and busted my butt! I did 100 lunges a day, squats, 100 crunches and couple mile walks ( I don’t love running) and stuck to a very strict @southbeachdiet program and lost 6 lbs in 7 weeks!! It works! I just wanted y’all to see the pix of me after doing the program! Link in bio to do the program and get my half off discount. ????????
Fans clearly loved the beauty’s new upload, which came shortly after she wowed in a blue bikini in an adorable picture with her adorable 5-year-old daughter Vivianne.
The comments section was overrun with praise for the star, who’s married to retired NFL star Eric Decker.
“Stunning!!!!” one fan commented with two fire emoji.
Lookin off into the bright future with my mommy skin tucked in tight ????… you know the trick lol Well, I’ve had a weird January and a great January so far mixed with some incredible things like getting a new record deal, landing an audition and getting the part and opening a new venture/chapter with @kittenish but I’ve also had some not so amazing moments..I’ve cried, been sad, had some anxiety, and learned some lessons. But with that comes a new determination to work harder, not let the bad stuff get to you and keep it together with (groomed eyebrows lol) Life can be hard and that’s real, nothings perfect but isn’t that the beauty of being human? But ya know what? I woke up today with a fresh attitude! Today is going to be a great day… say it to yourself! Doesn’t it feel better to just say it? Today is going to be a great day… and watch… it will be ???? love y’all
“Mkay. If I don’t look like her at her age with 3 babies I’ve failed in life. #goals,” another Instagram user wrote.
“I’m in love with everything about you & I need these boots,” a third comment read alongside an eye heart emoji.
In the comments section, Jessie replied to one fan who asked when the swimsuit would be available to buy from Kittenish. She confirmed that it would be officially on sale in a “couple weeks” with a red heart emoji.