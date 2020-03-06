Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Stretches In A Leather Bikini In Steamy New Snap

Instagram sensation Kayla Moody headed into the weekend with a seriously steamy post, showing off her bombshell curves in a sleek leather bikini. The self-proclaimed “proud military wife” rocked a black two-piece from popular fashion brand Lale Look, which is known for its racy leather designs. The swimsuit was incredibly low-cut, baring the babe’s deep cleavage, and sported shiny zipper details that gave it an edgy look. The sizzling blonde showed off the daring swimwear in a sultry pose, stretching her toned body as she shot a blazing look at the camera.

Snapped in a simple black-and-white interior that kept the focus on her eye-popping attire, Kayla stood next to a floor-length mirror. Her arms were raised and her hands were tucked behind her head, playfully tousling her golden mane. The stunner cocked a hip to the side and slightly parted her legs, flaunting her dangerous curves and trim, toned physique. The blond hottie showcased her firm midriff and taut waistline and flashed a good glimpse of her sculpted thighs. The snap captured her from the mid-thigh up and was centered on her enviable, hourglass frame. Her perky chest was also amply showcased, as Kayla proudly flaunted her busty assets in the seductive pose.

The leather bikini had a skimpy triangle design and featured a plunging top and ultra-revealing, low-waist, high-cut bottoms. Both pieces were adorned with functional zippers that ran down the tiny cups, as well as the minuscule bottoms. The bikini boasted a scooped waistline that exposed the model’s chiseled tummy and had thin straps that sat high on her hip bones, emphasizing her curvaceous form.

Kayla teamed up the smoldering look with a bold, dramatic glam look that included dark, smoky eye makeup and glossy pink lipstick. She wore her hair down, letting her locks frame her bosom as they fell over her shoulders.

The mirror offered more clues about the decor, as the reflected image showed a white, sunlit bedside window. Light shone down on the ivory bedspread, which was in stark contrast with the black mirror frame.

Kayla penned a cute caption for the snap, urging fans to greet the weekend with a smile. She credited lingerie and boudoir photographer Bagleyphoto for the shot and tagged makeup artist Jessica Zuniga, who helped put together her sweltering look.

The snap immediately caught the eyes of the fans, reeling in a lot of engagement despite the early hour of posting. Shared in the wee hours of the morning, the pic racked up more than 10,100 likes and close to 300 comments in the first three hours of going live. Followers were left swooning by the hot look and took turns lavishing the gorgeous blonde with praise.

“So beautiful and pure,” gushed one person, trailed by a string of fire, blowing-kiss, and heart emoji.

“I’m smiling now,” a second fan wrote in response to Kayla’s caption, adding a pair of fire emoji.

“I like that zipper,” remarked a third follower, leaving a pair of crazy-face and fire emoji.

“I have no words – stunning, drop dead gorgeous,” read another reply, ending with a kiss-mark emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kayla showed off the sexy look in a snap posted to Instagram yesterday. In the photo, the model was also wearing knee-high, lace-up boots and provocatively parted her legs as she sat down on a stool to apply her makeup.

“Lipgloss [sic] speaks louder than words,” she wrote on Instagram.