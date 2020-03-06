Mya Dazzles In Jeweled Hoodie & Miniskirt For Cardiff Performance

Mya is currently on tour making sure that her fashion game is on point for every show.

The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker looked incredible in a stripey hoodie that had silver jewels embroidered all over. She paired the ensemble with black biker shorts and put on a jeweled miniskirt over the top. The item of clothing had slits on both sides which displayed the shorts underneath and her incredible legs. Mya opted for black boots to finish the look off and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings.

The brunette beauty sported her long curly locks up in a high ponytail and applied a bold red lip. Mya put on silver shimmery eye shadow and black mascara to help her beautiful face pop even more on stage.

The “Take Me There” songstress uploaded numerous photos of herself on stage which showcased how much fun she is having on the road.

In the first shot, Mya was captured from the knees-up. She held the microphone to her face and flashed a huge smile.

In the third slide, her outfit sparkled in the light. Mya raised both hands in front of her and continued to smile.

In the sixth frame, the “My Love Is Like… Wo” chart-topper was photographed with one of her dancers. Mya placed one hand on her hip and looked out at the crowd.

In the eight and final pic, Mya was snapped from behind. The image showed off the huge audience she performed to and her glittery ensemble.

For her caption, Mya expressed that she had fun in Wales at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff and credited the photographer, Josh Sikkema.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 7,000 likes and over 90 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“On point from head to toe sweetheart,” one user wrote.

“Oh my goodness, you’re so beautiful and talented,” another shared.

“You just refuse to age, huh?” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“Always a true inspiration. I’ve loved your work since day one. A true fan,” a fourth admirer commented.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported on Mya’s killer look that she rocked for her Dublin performance. The “It’s All About Me” entertainer looked smoking hot in a leopard-print catsuit which covered her body completely, including her hands. She paired the look with shimmery black knee-high boots and sported her fiery red hair up in a ponytail. Mya put on a couple of necklaces, a bracelet, small studded earrings, and applied a bold red lip.