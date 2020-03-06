Brunette Bombshell Laura Amy Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Purple Bikini In Bed

Instagram hottie Laura Amy wowed her followers with a stylish bikini look this morning, taking to social media to share a flirty snap that saw her rocking a chic swimsuit in bed. The Australian smokeshow wore a low-cut two-piece bikini that flaunted her cleavage, showing off her killer curves in a kittenish pose that emphasized her fierce physique. Her swimwear featured an elegant lavender color that beautifully complemented her raven tresses, and was a sporty design that looked particularly flattering on her sculpted, gym-honed figure. While the bikini was not overly sexy or racy in any way, Laura gave off some seriously sultry vibes, ensnaring fans’ attention with her seductive attitude.

The gorgeous lingerie and fitness model sat on the edge of her bed with one leg folded underneath her body and the other seemingly dangling down to the floor. The stunner showed off her taut midriff, flashing her ripped abs as she arched her back. The posture also highlighted her toned thighs and showcased her ample bust.

Her bikini was a rather tame one, and consisted of a spaghetti-strap sports bra and high-waist, high-cut bottoms. The two-piece was tantalizing enough to show a great deal of skin, but provided plenty of coverage so that nothing was exposed. The décolleté top was a relaxed fit on her shapely chest, while the bottoms bared her smooth hip and accentuated her tiny waist. The piece sported a wide waistband that rose just below her belly button, luring the gaze to her flat tummy.

The 27-year-old was barefoot, the detail adding an intimate vibe to the shoot. She held one hand on the soft mattress and rested the other elbow on her hip, all the while tousling her hair with her flawlessly manicured fingers in a dallying gesture that showed her playful side. The brunette bombshell shot an intense gaze at the camera, and softly pursed her lips as she tilted her head to the side.

Laura teamed up the sporty swimsuit with a casual hairstyle that perfectly played in with the theme of her attire. She pulled up her long locks into a high ponytail and secured it with a fuzzy pink scrunchie. Two rebel tendrils framed her face, calling attention to her slender neck and chiseled collar bone as they brushed over her bust.

The stunning model sported her usual eye-catching glam, which included defined eyebrows, skin-toned eyeshadow, mascara, and a subtle winged eyeliner. She wore a glossy nude shade on the pillowy lips, which added even more fullness to her voluptuous mouth.

Laura captioned the coquettish bedroom snap with a candy emoji, and credited fashion retailer, Oh Polly, for her outfit. As people who regularly follow the Aussie cutie on Instagram are well aware, Laura boasts a long-standing collaboration with the popular brand and often showcases the label’s designs in steamy photos.

The post was an instant hit with her numerous fans, reeling in more than 10,600 likes and close to 240 comments in just two hours of going live.

“I love that color on you,” wrote one person, adding two purple-heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“I cant get enough of this color, and it fits you so good [sic],” agreed a second follower, who also ended their message with a purple-heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“This is one of my favourite [sic] looks on you,” declared a third fan, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m deaaadddd you’re adorable,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer, trailed by four heart emoji.