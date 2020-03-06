WWE News: Hall Of Famer Discusses What Ricochet Needs In Order To Get A Better Push On ‘Raw’

Despite reports suggesting that he is among the Monday Night Raw superstars favored by the show’s executive director, Paul Heyman, Ricochet has yet to consistently get past the mid-card on the red brand’s programming. However, as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T sees it, the former independent wrestling standout might need to work on a few things if he wants to get a better push and squash the notion that he is getting “buried” on WWE television.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Booker said on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast that he feels Ricochet is a “mega talented” wrestler and has proven that since his time in the independent circuit. He did, however, mention the common fan observation that the Monday Night Raw star isn’t excelling on WWE’s main roster as he did in the indies, explaining that he is now in a “different place” where he needs to learn various things than the ones he learned before joining the company.

Talking about what he believes Ricochet needs to work on the most, Booker said that the 31-year-old has to concentrate on building character, even if it means being booked to lose more often than not.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, in losing…you’re gonna build some character. You’re gonna find yourself. With Ricochet, this may be something that maybe six months down the road, you may see someone totally different.”

What is Trevor "Ricochet" Mann most excited about once he starts training at the @WWE Performance Center?! pic.twitter.com/uQVybLUZxI — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2018

Despite getting a WWE Championship shot against Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown late last month, whispers of Ricochet getting “buried” by the company’s creative team have recently resurfaced, as documented by Forbes. With the onetime NXT star losing in just two minutes to Lesnar and failing to defeat newcomer Riddick Moss in a match for the 24/7 Championship earlier this week on Raw, rumors are suggesting that WWE chairman Vince McMahon was never sold on him, even with Heyman’s apparent endorsement in mind.

The above rumors were touched on by Booker on his podcast, as he explained that it only “[appears] to be that way.” He stressed that at this point in his career, it’s still very much possible that the former United States Champion could get another chance to shine. The former world champion also brought up examples of other young wrestlers who have recently gotten good pushes, including Murphy and The Street Profits, the latter of whom defeated Murphy and Seth Rollins for the Raw Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.