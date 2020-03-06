Redheaded Stunner Maitland Ward Leaves Little To The Imagination In A White Swimsuit On Instagram

Maitland Ward was on a roll yesterday on Instagram, sharing two sizzling snaps with her 1.2 million followers. Of the two snaps, her newest share was arguably more revealing as she left little to the imagination in a white one-piece swimsuit.

The redheaded stunner posed outdoors in what appeared to be a patio of a high-rise building. She tugged at the bottom of her ensemble and glanced at the camera with a coy smile on her face.

The swimsuit had thick straps and a low neckline that left her cleavage on show. Plus, the fabric was skintight and somewhat see-through, leaving her nipple peeking through. The ensemble was branded with the Vybin name and logo on the left side of her chest and Maitland referred to the brand in the caption.

So far, there’s little information available about Vybin, but considering Maitland’s line of profession, it’s likely an adult entertainment site. It’s slated to launch March 2020, according to their Instagram page.

In addition, the former Boy Meets World star wore her hair down in a casual side part with pieces of her locks blowing into her face. Her glam makeup application included long lashes and bright pink glossy lipstick. She didn’t wear any accessories and left all of the focus on her incredible physique.

The building behind her had floor-to-ceiling windows and the reflection revealed more of her surroundings. The beauty stood next to a couple of round tables with chairs and the patio had views of multiple high-rise buildings.

Maitland’s adoring fans liked the photo over 54,000 times and took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Beautiful as always,” gushed a follower.

“Love you in Boy Meets World growing up and you’re even hotter now,” raved a second supporter.

“Omg… You are way too beautiful,” declared a third admirer.

“May I ask what is the tattoo, that’s poking out? Thank you for your time,” wrote a curious social media user.

The tattoo that they were referring to was peeking out of the right side of her pelvis, and it was barely visible.

Plus, the sensation took to Instagram a week ago to share more swimsuit pics, that time an eye-catching series with two selfies. Maitland posed in a bathroom and rocked a blue bikini that left her cleavage, toned abs, and bare booty on show. In the first picture, the redhead stood facing the camera and glanced at her screen with a full pout. In the next image, the model showed off her backside and smiled again with her lips parted.