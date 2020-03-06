Fiona Barron Gets Flirty In An Orange Bikini On A Boat

Fiona Barron has been keeping her 1.1 million Instagram fans tantalized with lots of new pics lately, although her update from yesterday was arguably the most revealing as of late. The sensation rocked an orange bikini on a boat, and the video showed off her flirty side.

The swimsuit featured a classic triangle-cut top and small bottoms with the bright color popping against her tanned body. Fiona wore her hair down in a heavy part with most of it brushed in front of her left shoulder.

The video began with the sensation lying on her side and propping herself up with her left arm. She gazed at the camera with a smile on her face with her lips closed and her cleavage was hard to miss. She laid on a blue-and-white striped beach towel with white railings and the ocean visible behind her.

After a moment, Fiona propped herself up and showed off her pearly whites as she smiled widely. After giving a few coy looks, she sat up a little more and said something in Spanish to the videographer. She then extended her right hand out and she appeared to be reaching for the camera before the clip ended.

The skies were mostly clear with white puffy clouds, but the beauty was left in the shadows. Either way, it looked like she was having a great time.

The stunner’s video has been watched over 185,000 times and garnered over 650 comments with many people leaving her nice compliments.

Fellow model, Mathilde Tantot, stopped by with a playful response to her caption.

“Vois tu l’enfant à l’arrière de moi? Ahahaha love you my love,” she wrote.

“@mathildtantot hahaha oui, love you,” responded Fiona, punctuating her sentence with two yellow heart emoji.

Another model, Kara Del Toro, also left a message.

“Cutie Hurry up and come back!” she exclaimed, likely referring to Los Angeles as Fiona noted that she was back in Mexico.

“Such a GODDESS,” gushed a third social media user.

“I can’t figure it out, but I could listen to you for hours,” noted a fourth fan.

The bombshell also took to Instagram on February 26 with another sultry update, that time sharing two snaps of herself in black lingerie. Fiona rocked a long black bra with a small triangular cutout in the middle plus bottoms with thick straps. She posed on a bed with crumpled white sheets with a modern fireplace directly behind her. The model wore her hair down in a casual middle part and rocked a glamorous makeup application that included glossy lipstick.