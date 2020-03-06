Brazilian Hottie Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In Black Bikini On Instagram

Bruna Rangel Lima has been posting swimsuit pics on Instagram since yesterday, and her newest share was another sizzling snap. This time, the Brazilian hottie opted for a black bikini for the eye-catching selfie that is racking up likes by the minute on her page.

The model posed for the picture in a well-decorated room in front of a large mirror. She placed her weight on one hip, emphasizing her booty, and propped out her other leg. Bruna was glancing at her phone screen with a big smile on her face.

The beauty’s bikini top was a classic triangle-cut and left her cleavage on full show. The bottoms were a small thong with straps that rested high on her hips.

Bruna wore her hair down in a middle part with her blond highlights popping against her naturally brown hair. Her straight locks fell around her shoulders and reached inches past her chest. She added glam to her look with her colorful makeup application that included purple eyeshadow and red lipstick.

The sensation stood in front of a seating area with two red lounge chairs and a coffee table between them. The area was decorated with a cow print rug and two large pieces of art that hung on the white walls. One was a canvas that was bright red with darker splotches, and another piece was white with black abstract shapes on it.

The room was well-lit with inlaid lighting in the ceiling, and although Bruna wasn’t directly lit up in the shot, her skin looked flawless.

The post has only been live for 25 minutes, but it has already racked up over 14,000 likes. Moreover, Bruna’s dedicated fans took to the comments section to rave about the new selfie.

“U look absolutely stunning,” complimented an admirer.

“You have such a lovely smile,” observed a second social media user.

“Beautiful as always!!! So proud of you,” gushed a third supporter.

“Soooooo very very sexy and beautiful Gorgeous picture,” exclaimed a follower.

The bombshell also shared another revealing pic a week ago, that time posing in a sizzling lingerie set. It consisted of a bra, bottoms, and a garter belt that was made of sheer white fabric and black lace. Bruna sat on a white couch and glanced at the camera with a sultry pout on her face and her lips parted. She wore her long, curly hair down in front of her shoulders and touched a strand with her right hand.