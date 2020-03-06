Pia Mia Stuns In A Leopard-Print String Bikini And Red Lipstick

Pia Mia's sizzling snapshot was taken during a trip to the Philippines.

Pia Mia drove her fans wild by posing in a skimpy animal-print bikini. On Wednesday, the multi-talented blond bombshell took to Instagram to share a photo of her eye-catching two-piece with her 5.7 million Instagram followers.

Pia, 23, is a musician and actress whose star just keeps rising. Her talents were featured in the massively popular movie After, which is based on the best-selling young adult novel by author Anna Todd. The Guam native recorded the ballad “Bitter Love” for the romantic drama, and she also played one of the characters in the movie. However, her skills extend beyond acting and singing. She showed off her talent for modeling in her latest social media upload by looking both cool and hot in a leopard-print bikini.

The two-piece worn by Pia included a classic triangle top that gave her fans an eyeful of her perky cleavage. Her bottoms were an adjustable loincloth design that she was wearing slightly scrunched in, with the ties pulled up high on her slim hips.

Pia flaunted her fit figure by stretching it out over three long stone steps. She sat at the top of the steps, putting most of her weight on her left hip. She had her upper body turned toward the camera to offer her followers a clear view of her flat, sculpted stomach. The singer propped herself up on her arms so that she could slightly lean back and stretch her long, lean legs out in front of her on the two lower steps.

The slender songstress wore her somewhat untamed platinum blond tresses down with an uneven side part. A few strands of her shining hair trailed down both sides of her chest.

Pia sported minimal eye makeup, but she added a vibrant pop of color to her look by painting her full lips a vibrant shade of red. Her toenails were painted white, and she wore a long French tip manicure.

The photo was taken on a patio surrounded by tall tropical trees and other lush greenery. A few striped beanbag chairs also added a little color to the stunning snapshot.

Pia added an inspirational quote to the caption of her post, and she used a geotag to identify the location of her photo as somewhere in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. As of this writing, her newest snap has been liked over 82,000 times.

“You are absolutely breathtakingly gorgeous and perfect in every way Pia,” read one response.

“Wow island princess,” another admirer wrote.

“That’s one hot figure,” a third fan remarked.

This isn’t the only Instagram upload that Pia’s fans have gushed over. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they also had plenty of positive things to say about a video of the “Do It Again” singer rocking a black bikini.