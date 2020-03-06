Singer Summer Walker Accused Of Racism For Fake Coronavirus Video Then Deleted Her Instagram Over Backlash

The singer posted a video of people allegedly spreading the virus on purpose.

Singer Summer Walker has come under fire for posting a video on Instagram that supposedly showed people in China spreading the coronavirus on purpose. After receiving intense backlash and realizing the clip was fake, she posted a response to allegations that she was xenophobic and deleted all of her posts on the social media platform.

Tensions are running high as the coronavirus continues to spread and panic is setting in with some people. Stores are running out of supplies as individuals in certain areas are stocking up in case the pandemic worsens, and fake news reports are circulating as well.

As reported by Complex, Walker posted an Instagram video to her 2.4 million followers that purportedly showed Asian people licking elevator buttons and spitting on surfaces others would touch. The since-deleted viral footage had text claiming it was Chinese individuals intentionally trying to infect others with the coronavirus.

“That’s some trifling nasty a** sh*t,” the singer captioned the post.

Walker’s post received a flurry of comments accusing her of xenophobia.

“Bruh, this is racist and presented without context,” one follower wrote.

“Why would you share this…it’s only aiding people with negative view points,” another upset fan asked.

It was pointed out to the Atlanta, Georgia, native that the clip was not footage of people spreading the virus, but a clip that went viral over two years ago. Not all fans were upset with Walker for posting it and some chimed in with xenophobic comments themselves.

“They sh*t and p*ss on the floor. What more can you expect?” a user wrote.

After receiving a massive influx of complaints from upset fans, the 23-year-old decided to respond. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted several slides with text defending herself. The “Playing Games” singer said she was not commenting on the race of the people in the video and would be repulsed by anybody doing those actions.

“Lol people so dumb, talking about I’m racist and that video was from a long time ago. It don’t matter if it was from 20 years ago, bottom line that sh*t nasty & IDGAF if a black white yellow or green person did that sh*t, it’s still nasty.”

Walker followed up those remarks with a throwing-up emoji.

In the next slide of her story, the singer asked why the public was not outraged over “xenophobic sh*t” when the Ebola virus was spreading. At the end of her statement, she said she did not care, adding that for the sake of her labels, LoveRenaissance and Interscope Records, she would “delete all this sh*t.”

True to her word, Walker then deleted all of her Instagram posts.