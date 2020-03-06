‘The Bachelor’s’ Hannah Ann Sluss Stuns In Glamorous Black Gown

Hannah Ann Sluss showed off her figure in a form fitting black dress in her latest Instagram photo.

The Bachelor‘s Hannah Ann Sluss looks stunning in her latest Instagram photo as she showed off her figure in an adorable black dress. Sluss, a model, has been sharing new ensembles to her page nearly every day this past week, and her latest look certainly didn’t disappoint.

Sluss, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, smiled at the camera while twirling a piece of her curly dark brown hair. She sported a sleeveless black dress with a low neckline, one that perfectly accentuated her curves. The outfit was covered with little yellow flowers, with a slit running down one side.

“Expect nothing, appreciate everything,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the photo, and it quickly raked in over 60,000 likes. Sluss boasts over 700,000 Instagram followers, her online presence has grown by leaps and bounds as she has progressed through this season of The Bachelor.

“This dress was made for you. I’m blown away by you once again,” gushed one fan.

“So pretty. Your hair looks great,” said another.

The season finale is just days away now, with Sluss and Madison Prewett remaining as Peter Weber’s final two women. Sluss has already professed her love for Weber while he has also confirmed that he’s falling for her. Nevertheless, he has also expressed his love for Prewett.

During Monday’s episode, it was made clear that Prewett and Weber are at a rocky point in their relationship. After he was intimate with two other women during the fantasy suite dates, she told him she wasn’t sure if she would be able to continue their relationship. However, when he asked her to accept his rose at the rose ceremony, she hesitantly took it.

It’s clear that Weber has strong feelings for both Sluss and Prewett but the exact way his season will end is still unclear. On Thursday, reality television blogger Reality Steve gave his take on how he thinks things will go down. He believes it will ultimately be Prewett and Weber together in the end, but not without some challenges, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Weber will reportedly have to win back Prewett’s trust after the fantasy suite drama, which he will accomplish in time.

“It took a while and Peter really had to work hard to get her to trust him, and get her to believe he was sincere in all this. He ultimately did it, and that’s where they’re at now,” said Reality Steve.