NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Trade Otto Porter Jr And Denzel Valentine For Mike Conley, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

The Utah Jazz traded for Mike Conley last summer with the hope that pairing him with Donovan Mitchell would give them a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title in the 2019-20 NBA season. Unfortunately, since the season started, Conley has been a huge disappointment and is clearly having a hard time making himself fit with Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder’s system. If he fails to show a massive improvement with his performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, rumors are swirling that the Jazz may consider trading Conley in the 2020 NBA offseason.

According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, one of the NBA teams who could express interest in acquiring Conley from the Jazz this summer is the Chicago Bulls. In the proposed trade deal, the Bulls would be sending a trade package including Otto Porter Jr. and Denzel Valentine to the Jazz in exchange for Conley.

Conley may be struggling with the Jazz, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that he no longer has any gas left in his tank. Though he wouldn’t make them an instant title contender in the Eastern Conference, Hughes believes that the potential arrival of Conley in Chicago would give the Bulls a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought in the 2020-21 NBA season.

“It may be over for Conley, whose play with the Utah Jazz this season has been beyond disappointing. But the Chicago Bulls need a point guard, and because they continually prioritize making the playoffs, it’s worth taking a risk on the veteran with a challenge trade like this. Assuming Conley doesn’t exercise his early termination option, he’ll collect a whopping $34.5 million next season. But that’ll be the final year of his deal, which means the Bulls are only in for short-term pain if this experiment doesn’t work out.”

Though he’s no longer in his prime, Conley would still be a great addition to the Bulls. Conley would not only address their problem at the point guard position, but he would also give them a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. Being traded to the Bulls could also help Conley bring back his old self. Unlike in Utah where he’s playing alongside a ball-dominant superstar like Donovan Mitchell, Conley would be sharing the Bulls’ backcourt with a player who can excel in an off-ball capacity like Zach Lavine.

If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Bulls but also for the Jazz. The potential departure of Conley would enable Snyder to use Mitchell and Joe Ingles as his permanent backcourt starters, while the arrival of Porter Jr. and Valentine could make them a more competitive team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Porter Jr. would give the Jazz another wingman with size, while Valentine provides them with a shooter that is a good fit with Snyder’s pass- and movement-heavy system.