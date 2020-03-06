Caelynn Miller-Keyes Flaunts Incredible Bod In Pink Sports Bra On Instagram

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has been keeping her Instagram followers tuned in on her latest adventures with Dean Unglert, but also took the time today to share a new pic of herself rocking pink workout gear. The outfit put her incredible body on full display, as the Bachelor in Paradise star shared two photos in the series.

In the first snap, Caelynn stood facing the camera with her left leg propped out. She appeared to be tugging at her ponytail with her hands and left her elbows out to the sides. She glanced down to her left with a smile on her face.

Caelynn wore a hot pink sports bra with vertical lines in the middle and diagonal ones on the sides that accentuated her chest. The bra also had a low scoop neckline, allowing her cleavage to peek through. She also rocked a pair of tight leggings in the same color with a high-waisted cut that put the focus on her toned abs. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

The stunner stood on concrete in front of a white backdrop. The photo was taken on a sunny day, which meant she was drenched in sunlight with her deep tan contrasting well against the bright outfit.

In the second picture, Caelynn posed with her back angled towards the camera, showing off her booty. This shot revealed that the leggings had a risqué cut in the back — they featured a narrow V-cut with cross-cross accents. The hottie wore her hair in a low ponytail and glanced over with a smile on her face.

The reality TV star’s adoring fans took to the comments section with their compliments.

“Just give me at least one of your abs,” gushed a follower.

“Okay wait obsessed with this on you,” declared a second supporter.

“If I had a body like this I wouldn’t know how to ACT,” joked a social media user.

“Ohhh love that pink on you! Also those abs,” raved a fourth admirer, using the fire emoji to punctuate their message.

In addition, Caelynn put her trim physique on show on February 2, that time rocking a revealing lime green bikini as she stood on a deck with sweeping ocean views. There were two images in the series, and in the first one, the bombshell struck a flirty pose with her right arm in the air, also popping her left leg for the shot. The top allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and her small bottoms had criss-cross straps that brought attention to her midriff.