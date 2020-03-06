‘The Witcher’ Rumor: Natalie Dormer Is Reportedly Second ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star To Join New Season 2 Cast

A sighting of Natalie Dormer near a filming location for Season 2 of 'The Witcher' has sparked rumors that 'Game of Thrones' star has joined the cast.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 2 of Netflix‘s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristofer Hivju has been cast as Nivellen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Now, according to Screen Rant, another Game of Thrones star might be set to join the cast.

The originating source for this casting rumor is Redanian Intelligence, a fansite dedicated to The Witcher. While this is not an official announcement from Netflix, the website has been accurate regarding several of the casting announcements.

Currently, it has been stated that Natalie Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell through several seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been sighted riding a horse near where filming is underway for Season 2 of The Witcher. In addition, one of the show’s crew members who have close dealings with Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) was reportedly with her.

Later, a crew member reportedly posted to their Instagram story regarding Dormer’s inclusion in the TV series. The person’s account is set to private. However, Redanian Intelligence did supply screenshots of the story images.

“When you remember every day is basically a Saturday on The Witcher,” the person wrote on their Instagram story. “Bring [crew member] and Natalie Dormer laughing, dancing, and riding horses!”

While the rumor speculates that Dormer could be joining the cast, there is also a link between the actor and Cavill. Both appeared in the TV series called The Tudors, so the possibility is there that she was merely visiting an old friend.

As to who Dormer is to play should the rumor be true that she has been cast in Season 2, remains to be seen. However, Redanian Intelligence does suggest that Philippa Eilhart would be a role suited to this actor, as would Queen Meve of Lyria and Rivia.

With production recently getting underway in regard to filming of Season 2, news has been steadily arriving in relation to new cast members. Among those officially confirmed along with Kristofer Hivju are Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as the Witcher called Coen, and Paul Bullion will play fellow Witcher Lambert. Agnes Bjorn also joins the cast as Vereena, with Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 is filming at the moment and is expected to be released on the streaming service sometime in 2021. There is also talk that the network is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.