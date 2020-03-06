Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Blue Bikini On Instagram

Many of Chanel West Coast‘s recent Instagram posts focused on her music, but her newest share was all about her incredible bikini body. In this snap, the rapper and Ridiculousness star rocked a bright blue swimsuit and enjoyed a pool day.

The hottie posed with her body angled to the side with her left leg propped out and her hands on head. She left her elbows out to the sides and ruffled her hair, which she wore down. Her brown locks were mostly brushed behind her back and the pieces that fell in front of her right shoulder glowed in the light.

Chanel’s sporty blue bikini top from Fashion Nova had a high collar and a white zipper that she left undone. Her matching bottoms also had a high-waisted cut. The combination of her ensemble and her pose left her chest, her toned legs, and her abs on display.

The beauty accessorized with eye-catching pieces, including a pair of cat-eye reflective sunglasses and extra-large hoop earrings that grazed her shoulders. She also wore a thick white-and-gold bracelet that rested by her inner arm tattoo.

The stunner stood in front of the pool with a pink unicorn floatie. Beyond that was a couch, lounge chair, and umbrella, all with black-and-white stripes. A short brick wall separated the seating area from lush green landscaping. There was a half-wood, half-concrete building to the right and another brown house in the distance.

The photo was taken on a sunny day, and Chanel was drenched in the sunlight. Even so, the skies in the background appeared to be covered in hazy clouds.

In the first 50 minutes since going live, the post has garnered over 15,300 likes. Chanel’s dedicated fans took to the comments section to talk about her new sizzling update.

“Cant be doin that while I’m driving..,” joked an admirer.

“So breathtakingly beautiful!!!! @chanelwestcoast,” declared a second supporter.

“Daaaaaammmnnn @chanelwestcoast. Who’s this gorgeous babe in the bikini,” gushed a third follower.

“Body of a goddess face from heaven,” raved a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell posed in another bikini top five days ago, except that time, she wore it with lace-up pants. She was wearing a light blue ensemble for the snap, where she posed in front of a backdrop in a professional studio. Chanel stood with her left leg propped out and her hands on her hips, glancing at the camera with a flirty expression on her face. She wore her hair slicked back and braided in a tight ponytail.