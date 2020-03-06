Devin Brugman Flashes Her Curves In A Revealing Black One-Piece Swimsuit

Devin Brugman showed off her killer curves in her latest Instagram share, adding some serious heat to her page. The model dazzled her 1.3 million followers with the post on Thursday.

Two eye-popping photos were included in the bikini queen’s most recent social media appearance. The images captured Devin standing on the landing floor in between two staircases inside a minimally-decorated home. She turned her head to the side and stared off into the distance while wearing a huge smile across her face.

Devin looked ready to head out for some relaxation by the pool, as she was dressed in nothing more than a classic black one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. Naturally, the swimwear was from the model’s Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with her pal and fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley. Judging by the reaction of her fans, Devin certainly seemed to do her brand some justice.

Devin slayed in the stunning swimwear that boasted a set of thin straps that showcased her toned arms. The number featured a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that left her decolletage completely bare and exposed an eyeful of cleavage to her audience — though they hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The one-piece proceeded to cling to Devin’s flawless figure, defining her famous curves and trim waist. Meanwhile, its dangerously high-cut design allowed the brunette bombshell to show off her long, sculpted legs, much to the delight of her fans.

Devin accessorized the barely-there look with a set of hoop earrings and a thin chain bracelet. She also carried a wide-brimmed straw hat in her hands. Her dark tresses were worn down and spilled over her shoulders, and she opted for a simple combination of beauty products that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the swimsuit designer had nothing but love for her newest Instagram upload. After just two hours of going live to her page, the duo of snaps has racked up over 12,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Devin’s jaw-dropping display.

Devin often shows off pieces from the Monday Swimwear line on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her rocking a minuscule black bikini from the brand while enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. That look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the post more than 39,000 likes.