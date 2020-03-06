Kiki Passo Gets Soaking Wet In A Terracotta String Bikini

Brazilian-born-American model Kiki Passo put her incredibly toned bikini body on display as she got soaking wet in a new snapshot posted to her Instagram page. The model had been posting a series of bikini looks lately, and today’s upload was no different.

Kiki was seen enjoying a sunny day outdoors, in what seemed like a resort in Miami. She lounged on the side of the pool, dripping wet with one knee bent. It’s as if she lifted herself out of the water, her bottoms touching the pool’s edge. Her tanned skin glowed under the sunshine. Several sun beds and trees were seen in the background.

The 22-year-old bombshell’s skimpy terracotta two-piece, which exposed a generous amount of cleavage and hips, featured classic triangle-style cups that barely contained her voluptuous chest. She wore matching bikini bottoms that boasted thin straps that tied on the sides of her slender hips. The daring swimsuit exposed her flat abs and her lean thighs.

The model from Miami accessorized with a simple pendant necklace and her usual bangles — although they were not clearly visible in the shot. She sported aviator-style sunglasses that covered half of her bare face. Kiki’s wet blond hair was slick back and hung on her back.

In the caption, the stunner shared that enjoying a day in the pool around the city’s resorts is her preferred “staycation.” As for her sexy swimwear, unfortunately, she did not share where it was from.

Among Kiki’s over a million Instagram followers, many were quick to comment on the model’s sizzling hot photo. After only two hours of going live on the social media website, the new post received over 38,800 likes and more than 370 comments. Fellow influencers and fans flocked to the comments section to drop compliments on her amazing body, while others couldn’t find the right words and dropped some emoji instead.

Fellow influencers Natalia Garibotto and Lauren Dascalo, as well as her boyfriend, Miami Hurricane’s quarterback, Tate Martell, commented on the post.

“I think everything you post is classy. Love the pics Kiki. Keep up the good work,” one of her followers commented.

“ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! You’re too much in this photo, Kiki,” another fan gushed.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen all week! Stunner! I got lost at your beauty,” a third social media admirer gushed.

“It doesn’t get much better than this!! Perfection from top to bottom,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Kiki posted another sexy snapshot wherein she rocked a pink wrap top and tight gray leggings. The previous post was an ad for Bing Beverage, a company that she is currently endorsing.