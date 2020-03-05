Natalia Barulich Poses Nude On The Beach In A Sexy Snapshot From The Maldives

Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich cranked up the heat on Instagram earlier this evening when she shared a sexy photograph of herself posing nude on a picturesque beach in the Maldives.

Natalia opted to showcase her birthday suit for her latest Instagram share. The beauty stripped down to nothing and laid down on the damp shoreline of the beach. Tranquil turquoise waters were visible behind her, along with a horizon full of palm trees and a deep blue sky. Natalia’s curvy figure looked perfect, lying in the sand. Her perky booty was on display, along with a little bit of sideboob.

The model looked straight into the camera with smoldering eyes while resting on her forearms, and she kicked her pointed toes up toward the sky as she playfully moved her bent legs back and forth.

Natalia recently visited the Maldives for a vacation, so this photo might be a throwback, but her 2.6 million followers were delighted to see her bare figure all the same. Her backside was covered in sand, along with her feet and her upper torso. The beauty’s dark locks were damp, too, meaning she had likely gone skinny-dipping before the photo was taken.

The camera was too far away to tell if Natalia was wearing any makeup, but her lips did look bright and lush as if she had applied a little lipstick or gloss.

Within two hours of going live, Natalia’s post earned over 115,700 likes and more than 800 comments. Fans went wild over the sultry pic, flocking to her comments section to praise her enviable curves and her gorgeous looks. A couple of people joked about her “sand bikini.”

Several of the bombshell’s famous friends and colleagues commented on her post, such as Alexa Dellanos, Yanet Garcia, and Amanda Diaz.

“Ahhhhhh we found a mermaid,” wrote one user, trailing their compliment with several red heart emoji.

“I think I’m having a heart attack,” joked another admirer, inserting two heart eye emoji and one flame emoji to their remark.

“Shining bright like a diamond,” chimed in a third user.

“Wow Natalia, spectacular!!!” exclaimed a fourth person.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Natalia had shared a different photo from her trip to the Maldives. In that image, she rocked a bright pink bikini while standing in a crystal-clear pool of water. Her cleavage looked exemplary, and she playfully tugged at her panties to show off more of her slender legs and her thighs.