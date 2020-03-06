NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons, Sixers Could Explore Blake Griffin-For-Al Horford Deal, Per ‘CBS Sports’

With his failure to live up to expectations from the massive contract he signed last summer, rumors have started to circulate around veteran center Al Horford and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 2020 February NBA trade deadline may have passed with Horford still on the Sixers’ roster, but there are speculations that Philadelphia would explore trading him in the 2020 NBA offseason. Though the 2019-20 NBA season is still far from over, several NBA teams have already been linked to Horford, including the Detroit Pistons.

In his recent article, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports mentioned the Pistons as a potential trade partner for the Sixers if ever they really consider moving Horford this summer. In the proposed trade deal, the Pistons would be sending a trade package including Blake Griffin and Luke Kennard to the Sixers in exchange for Horford, Mike Scott, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both the Sixers and the Pistons in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. For the Sixers, Quinn believes that the potential arrival of Griffin and Kennard would help them become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Griffin would give them a younger and All-Star caliber frontcourt partner for Joel Embiid, while Kennard would serve as a “long-term replacement” for JJ Redick, who left them for the New Orleans Pelicans last summer.

“Griffin makes almost no sense on Philadelphia’s roster, but hey, if he’s healthy, finding minutes for a former All-Star is hardly ever a bad thing. Kennard is the true gem of the deal. He was in the midst of a breakout season for Detroit before getting injured in December, averaging nearly 16 points on 39.9 percent shooting from behind the arc. He could be Philadelphia’s long-term JJ Redick replacement provided he stays healthy, which is sadly never a given for the 76ers.”

Meanwhile, though it wouldn’t help them free up a huge chunk of their salary cap space, the potential deal would enable the Pistons to gather valuable assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. With his age, Horford is clearly an odd fit with an NBA team that is set to undergo a rebuilding process. However, if he could provide the same impact that he has done with the Boston Celtics, Horford’s presence could greatly help the Pistons in the development of their young players.