‘Westworld’ Season 3: HBO Releases Episode Titles, Images, And Synopses

SPOILER ALERT: This article reveals details pertaining to Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

In the lead up to the Season 3 premiere of Westworld, HBO has started releasing a slew of new information. The latest being episode titles and synopses, according to The Wrap.

The premiere episode, which will run for one hour and 10 minutes is titled “Parce Domine.” Episode 1 is written by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and is also directed by Nolan.

“If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line,” the synopsis reads.

Episode 2 is titled “The Winter Line.” The synopsis is below.

“People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.”

This episode is written by Matthew Pitts and Lisa Joy and directed by Richard J. Lewis.

Episode 3 is titled “The Absence of Field.” Denise Thé is listed as the writer and Amanda Marsalis is the director.

“If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, don’t blame the mirror,” the synopsis reads.

Finally, Episode 4 of Westworld is called “The Mother of Exiles.”

“The truth doesn’t always set you free,” states the synopsis.

Episode 4 is written by Jordan Goldberg and Lisa Joy and directed by Paul Cameron.

As yet, not details for the remaining Season 3 episodes have been released. Most likely, details for the second half will be released on a week by week basis.

Most of the synopses do not give a lot of detail regarding what fans can expect in the third installment of HBO’s hit sci-fi drama featuring robots, or hosts, that are nearly indistinguishable from humans. In fact, they read more like motivational slogans than anything else.

In addition, Season 3 images have also been made public. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week saw the release of new stylized posters for Westworld. However, the latest images are from scenes in the new season and provide much more detail for fans to analyze ahead of the Season 3 premiere on March 15. According to Collider, all of the new images are taken from the first episode of the third season. Most are character portraits, although there is one that is a group shot.

The new images can be viewed in the photo gallery below.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO on March 15.