Jasmine Sanders Stuns In Thong Bikini For ‘Thirsty Thursday’ On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders treated her Instagram fans today to a new video in honor of “Thirsty Thursday.” The Sports Illustrated model showed off her figure in a reddish-orange thong bikini for the sizzling clip that caught the attention of many of her fans.

The stunner’s bikini had a classic cut with thong bottoms that left her booty on show. She wore sparkling stud earrings and played with her hair throughout the clip.

The video began with Jasmine tugging at the sides of her bottoms and glancing at the camera before she turned her back and started undoing her ponytail. She ruffled her locks and walked toward several moving boxes, giving her followers a good look at her derrière. She then stopped walking and brushed her hair back up into a high ponytail before proceeding to look inside a large box, moving the flaps back and leaning over.

The room that she was in had a high slanted ceiling with wooden beams. Directly behind her were a couple of white tables with clothing, white orchids, and other miscellaneous items placed on top. A flat-screen TV was mounted onto the wall on the left side, and an uncovered rectangular window was also visible. The room glowed with a light blue hue, thanks to the natural light from the windows.

The caption suggested that the model was moving into a new house, although she didn’t elaborate further.

Jasmine’s dedicated followers have watched the video over 92,000 times and have posted over 330 comments in the first 30 minutes of it going live on the platform.

“Yessss to the thirst trap,” gushed a supporter.

“Gaawd dam you you beyond golden you are Chosen Barbie,” declared a second fan, referring to her nickname.

“So y’all made it to the close close friends list, congrats. This is ultimate happiness in heaven,” chimed in a third admirer, responding to the caption.

“Ooh she thick thick,” raved a social media user.

“Yas ma’am as I eat chips on my way to the gym I just can’t choose what life I wanna live lol!” responded Jasmine.

In addition, the bombshell celebrated “Thirsty Thursday” on January 30 with another eye-catching Instagram update. That time, she shared three snaps of herself going topless and posing outside in front of large, leafy plants. Jasmine wore her hair down in its natural curls and struck a few flirty poses, wearing pink lipstick and silver eyeshadow. In the first photo, she raised her right hand toward her hair and glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.