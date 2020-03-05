German Instagram Model Pia Muehlenbeck Shows Off Tan In Tiny Polka Dot Bikini

Pia Muehlenbeck took to Instagram to share a stunning shot while clad in swimwear that left virtually nothing to the imagination. As her 2 million-plus followers know, the brunette bombshell shares a variety of shots on her page but most of them are fashion-forward in nature. But today, in an effort to show off her gorgeous tan, the model shared a few photos while rocking a tiny polka dot bikini.

In the first snap in the triple-photo update, the bombshell stood in a mirror where she snapped a selfie. Muehlenbeck left little to the imagination while clad in a sexy swimsuit that had tiny black string bottoms, allowing her to showcase her toned and tanned stems. On top, she sported a white triangle top that had a number of black polka dots on it. The piece tied in the middle and showed off much of her cleavage, as well as her taut tummy.

For the shoot, Muehlenbeck wore her long, dark locks pulled halfway back with only a few pieces of hair falling around the frame of her face. Like she normally does, she sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In that particular photo, the social media star flaunted her beautiful bronze glow, thanks to her tanning lotion.

The second image in the series showed the model rocking the same NSFW bikini, but that time, she was visibly paler. In that photo, she wore her hair pulled back in a high bun. The last image in the deck was of the tanning lotion, and in the caption, she raved over the product.

Since the post went live, it has earned the social media sensation plenty of attention with over 40,000 likes, in addition to well over 300 comments. Some Instagram users commented on the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her tan. A few more couldn’t find the right words and chimed in with emoji rather than real words.

“How are you so pretty??” one follower gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“I purchased this because of your posts and it’s legit amazing! The color is so natural looking I don’t know how I lived without it!” a second fan added.

“Sorry, but I’m not looking at your tan. I’m so distracted! You are so sexy,” one more chimed in, along with a number of flame emoji.