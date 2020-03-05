NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade For All-Star PG Chris Paul This Summer, Per Frank Isola

Despite having salary cap space and a plethora of trade assets, the New York Knicks still failed to acquire their top targets in the free agency and trade market last summer. Without a legitimate NBA superstar on their young roster, the Knicks are once again highly expected to suffer a huge disappointment in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, the Knicks still haven’t given up with their hopes of bringing a superstar to New York as according to the latest NBA rumors, they are planning to chase big names who are set to be available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason, including Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a Twitter post, Frank Isola of The Athletic revealed that the Knicks “could make a run” at Paul when the Thunder once again put him in the trading block this summer.

“The Knicks, according to NBA sources, have been gathering intel on All Star Chris Paul and could make a run at him this summer. Paul, 34, carries a huge contract but he’s had a resurgent season in OKC & is proven leader. (He was also once represented by…Leon Rose.)”

The Knicks’ plan to go after Paul in the 2020 NBA offseason would definitely be questioned by some of their fans. Paul may have been establishing an impressive performance in the 2019-20 NBA season but with his age, he is clearly an odd fit with the Knicks’ long-term plan. Also, Paul’s massive contract that runs until the 2021-22 NBA season would greatly affect the Knicks’ salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2021 where the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Victor Oladipo are set to become free agents.

Though he admitted that those are indeed major concerns in bringing Paul to New York, Isola still believes that the veteran point guard would be a great addition to the Knicks.

“Chris Paul’s age and contract are concerns. But look at what he’s done for Oklahoma City. He impacts winning on every team he plays for. The Knicks desperately need his leadership and toughness. (He also works the refs non-stop.)”

Trading for Paul makes sense for the Knicks if they are confident that his potential arrival would help them in the development of their young players like what he’s currently doing with the Thunder. If the Knicks push through with their plan, it could also allow Paul to reunite with his close pal and fellow member of the Banana Boat Crew Carmelo Anthony. Since Leon Rose became the new Knicks’ president of basketball operations, rumors have been circulating that he is planning to bring Anthony back to New York this summer.