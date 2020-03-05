‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Nick Makes A Stunning Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, March 6 bring a night of reckoning for Adam and Victor as the later decides if he can trust his son or not this time. Plus, Phyllis finally comes clean with Nick as they get vulnerable with each other during the storm.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman) find some common ground while they’re stuck at the Ranch during the storm, according to SheKnows Soaps. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackey) are there too, and the storm has Connor worried, so both Victor and Adam work to reassure the little boy.

As for Victor and Adam, The Mustache wonders if he can trust his son to take over Newman Enterprises while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) continues her recovery. It’s always tough to tell with Adam. These two have hurt each other many times before, and it wasn’t that long ago that Adam tried to cause Victor’s death by doubling his medication. There’s plenty to be said about family, but some things are incredibly difficult to overlook. Ultimately, whatever Victor decides could affect his relationship with Adam as well as the business he worked so hard to build for the rest of his life, so it is a crucial choice.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) comes clean with Nick (Joshua Morrow). For all her hardness, Phyllis is still a person with feelings, and she lets her ex know that she’s wounded despite how much she hides her pain. Phyllis admits that she’s unwilling to get hurt again. It hasn’t been that long since Nick and Phyllis were together, but he dumped her after she testified against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, and Sharon (Sharon Case) in the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) trial. That cut Phyllis deeply.

As for Nick, he’s already gotten together and broken up with Chelsea in the wake of his breakup with Phyllis, and he finds himself alone once again. Both Phyllis and Nick are absolutely sure that they are better off as friends, no matter how attractive and exciting they find each other. They absolutely will not walk down the road that they have been down together so many times before because it only ends in heartache and devastation. Yes, they got Summer (Hunter King) out of the deal, but for the most part, everything else turned to misery. There is no way they are going to get together again. Of course, all that will change when Nick kisses Phyllis.