Florida Man Kelvin Robinson Arrested After Allegedly Exposing Himself In A CVS

On Tuesday, March 3, police officers arrested Florida man Kelvin Robinson after he allegedly exposed himself at the CVS located on U.S. Highway 441 in Gainesville, Florida, reports WEAR-TV.

According to the authorities, Robinson entered the facility bathroom and then emerged with his penis in hand. He allegedly deliberately exposed his sexual organs to a nearby victim. According to the article, Robinson and the victim did not know each other beforehand.

Per the article, Robinson said, “thank you baby, I love you,” after being confronted. WEAR-TV does not indicate any physical harm coming to the victim. Authorities arrived after Robinson left the store and arrested him. He is currently being held at the Alachua County Jail and will be charged with exposure of sexual organs. At present, his bond is $10,000.

Strangely enough, a similar incident happened earlier this year, in January, at a Walmart in the same city, located at 1800 NE 12th Avenue. The 53-year-old man in question was also named Kelvin, reports The Gainesville Sun.

Florida man Kelvin Bolton was accused of sticking his hand down his pants and then exposing himself. Multiple Walmart employees were witness to the incident, and it was also reportedly captured on surveillance footage. He was also taken to Alachua County Jail and received a bond of $10,000. Police charged him with indecent exposure.

Per an article from CBS 4 News, Bolton’s crime was a little more severe than Robinson’s. Not only did he reveal his sexual organs to several different people inside of the supermarket, but he allegedly walked down the greeting card aisle “while masturbating for about 40 seconds.”

Tim Boyle / Getty Images

Neither piece about the incident details whether or not Bolton remains behind bars. His court date wasn’t listed, and the article didn’t say if he was released on bail.

It does not seem like these two crimes are related to each other, and despite the shared first names, there is no indication that the accused are related. However, the two Kelvins do look somewhat similar. Both are older African-American men with some partial graying in their facial hair.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported on another, equally odd, Florida man story about Christian Eugene Mosco. He impersonated a prosecutor to attempt to get the charges against him dropped. He was charged with extorting a Daytona Beach Chevrolet dealership and sentenced to ten years in prison. Later, he somehow got his hands on the identification information of two different prosecutors and, from there, tried to access a computer to drop the charges filed against him.