Dua Lipa Looks Incredible In Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit At The Global Awards

Dua Lipa attended The Global Awards that took place in London tonight and made quite the statement with her fashion.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper looked incredible in a black dress that was floor length. The item of clothing covered her neck, had long sleeves, and silver jewels embroidered all over. The garment had a thigh-high slit that exposed her left leg completely and showed off her hip. Lipa wore sheer black tights underneath and rocked the look with black heels.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress sported her blond and brunette hair up in a bun and accessorized herself with small hoop earrings. She applied a coat of red lipstick and opted for a lot of eye makeup. She rocked acrylic nails and put on numerous rings to finish the ensemble off.

On the carpet, Lipa posed in front of the shimmery sequined backdrop. The “Be the One” hitmaker placed both hands beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She pushed her left leg out and made it look effortless to be that flawless.

As soon as photos of Lipa hit the web, her fans reacted passionately.

“What a beautiful and talented person Dua Lipa is,” one user wrote.

“YAS QUEEN,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“She is so powerful, look at her,” remarked a third fan.

“Dua Lipa has got to be one of the most beautiful people to cross this planet!” a fourth admirer wrote.

She's already got two of our awards on the mantlepiece… can @DUALIPA do it again tonight at #TheGlobalAwards 2020 with @VeryNetwork?! ✨ pic.twitter.com/bfqnsi3W2F — Global (@global) March 5, 2020

On the night, the “Swan Song” entertainer picked up an award for Best British Act. During her acceptance speech, Lipa looked happy to be at the event and immediately expressed it was an honor to win the award, especially as she felt there were other artists she admires a lot.

Lipa thanked her team, Global, fans, and listeners who continue to support her work. She explained that she was nervous to put out new music and so grateful for the response she received which has allowed her to be confident and continue doing what she loves.

She gave a shoutout to her family who she attended the ceremony with and wished her dad a happy birthday who was seen sitting on the table with a glass of champagne.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lipa’s highly-anticipated second studio album, Future Nostalgia, will be released on April 3. To promote the project, she will embark on a European tour that will kick off on April 24. The British singer-songwriter will perform arena shows each night which will be supported by Lolo Zouai and Buck Betty. Toward the end of May, Lipa will play two concerts at London’s iconic O2 Arena.