‘The Walking Dead’: Actor Reveals Details Of ‘Funny’ Deleted Sex Scene With Eugene And Laura

Lindsley Register reveals details of an intimate scene between Laura and Eugene that was filmed during Season 8 of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

An actor has released details of a “funny” sex scene between themself and Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) that was deleted from Season 8 of The Walking Dead, according to an interview with The Independent.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of the hit zombie apocalypse series saw the death of Laura (Lindsley Register). A former member of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) group, the Saviors, Laura had become a valued member of Alexandria before she died at the hands of Beta (Ryan Hurst).

Since the character’s demise, Register has been involved in a slew of interviews regarding the death. Now, she has revealed that her character once had a sex scene with Eugene at the Sanctuary, while both were members of the Saviors.

Register provided details of how one of the show’s directors gave her the head’s up that the next week’s episode would contain a scene that she would love. However, at the time, he could not reveal further details. As soon as the script came out, though, Register realized the director had been hinting at an intimate scene involving Laura and Eugene.

“There’s this scene where Eugene’s in the Saviours’ compound and the walkers have got in,” Register explained.

“I think we’re gonna die so I come into his room and we have sex. I’m like, ‘Don’t think too highly of this – I’m only doing it because we’re gonna die.’ He’s all shaken. it was so funny.”

Dr. Eugene Porter, as seen in Episode 7 of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8. Gene Page / AMC

Unfortunately for everyone, even though the scene was filmed, it was later cut from the episode for reasons unknown. However, Register stated that scenes are cut all the time and it was just a part of show business.

The writer of the episode, which was titled “Time for After” and was the seventh episode of Season 8, confirmed this scene existence with a post via his Twitter account in which he suggested that he was eager the tender moment to finally be released for fans to see.

“I wrote that scene/episode w/ @MattNegrete,” Corey Reed stated.

“Working on this was one of my favorite times in the writer’s room. We couldn’t stop laughing at the things Eugene could do or say.”

Reed also released one of the lines that Eugene was to say in response to Laura’s proposition.

“If it’s all the same to you, I’d like to keep my socks on,” was Eugene’s reply.

This statement is a hilarious response in light of a recent episode of The Walking Dead which saw Negan and Alpha (Samantha Morton) having sex. During the scene, which cut before any real action took place, showed the pair wearing nothing but their socks as they kissed. Alpha also insisted on keeping her walker mask on which made the scene even stranger.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 8.