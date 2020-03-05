Mexican Bombshell Ana Paula Saenz Sizzles In Sexy Hot Pink Lingerie

Latina model Ana Paula Saenz took to her Instagram page today and uploaded a new sultry snapshot that made her fans go crazy. The model sat outdoors wearing skimpy lingerie set from Fashion Nova.

Ana wore a hot pink three-piece lace lingerie set that flaunted her killer physique and ample assets. The bra featured triangle cups that were made from a sheer material with lace detailing, as well as thin straps and a low-cut neckline that exposed a generous amount of cleavage. The cups also appeared to be cut too small for her voluptuous chest that her bosom spilled out from the sides. Additional straps lined the cups, adorned with tiny ribbons.

Ana sported matching panties, featuring a tiny lace fabric in front with thin straps along her curvy hips. Like the bra, the undies also had a tiny piece of ribbon on the waistband. She paired the underwear with a matching garter belt that hugged her slim waist.

In the brand new snap, the raven-haired stunner sat on a white plastic chair. She leaned forward and angled her face to the side as she looked straight into the camera with a serious look. Sand-colored walls served as her backdrop.

Ana wore minimal makeup that included perfectly-groomed eyebrows, a hint of pink blush, and some pink color on her lips. Her shoulder-length dark hair hung over her shoulders in straight strands. She chose to wear a gold pendant necklace as her only accessory.

The Bang Energy model made sure to tag Fashion Nova, and its sister account, Fashion Nova Men in both the post and in the photo.

The hottie’s latest social media share was a huge hit with her followers. The update earned more than 18,000 likes and over 200 comments within just six hours of being live on Instagram. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Countless others were left speechless, instead opting to use a combination of emoji.

“Wow. You look sexy, cute, and amazing. You look like candy in that pink color!” a follower commented on the post.

“Wow! You look so gorgeous in the pink set and great job on your body! All the hard work paid off,” a second social media user added.

“I have to save every photo of you here on Instagram because you look so awesome,” a third admirer echoed.

“Sexy Latina! You are a mix of JLO and Halle Berry. You really are the baddest on the net. Just beautiful to the eyes,” a fourth Instagram fan wrote.