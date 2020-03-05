‘Playboy’ Vixen Kindly Myers Rocks Untied Bikini Top In Sultry New Snapshot

Kindly Myers took to Instagram to share another hot photo in an untied bikini top. As fans of the Playboy vixen are well aware, Myers has been littering her feed with one swimsuit photo after the next, and that was the case in the most recent update that was added to her page today. Much to the delight of her fans, she shared two new photos.

In the first image in the series, Myers faced her backside to the camera while she sat in a lounge chair at the beach. She left little to the imagination as she rocked a pair of white knit bikini bottoms that exposed her pert derriere and toned legs for the camera. The social media sensation sizzled in a matching top but wore it untied, covering her chest with one hand while resting the other on her chin. The large black tattoo on her side was also on display for the camera.

For the beachside outing, she wore her long, blond locks down and straight and they fell all the way down near her derriere. The blond beauty also rocked a stunning makeup application that included mascara, eyeliner, purple eyeshadow, and highlighter.

The second photo was just as hot as the first with the model striking a slightly altered pose. In the caption, she tagged her photographer and swimsuit USA.

In just a few short hours of the post going live on her page, it has earned the smokeshow a ton of attention from her fans, amassing over 18,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments. Many Instagrammers commented on the photo to let Myers know that she looks incredible, while countless others gushed over her body. A few more were left speechless and chimed in with emoji instead of words.

“You are Breathtakingly Stunning,” one fan raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“WOW babe you have the most amazing smile the most amazing body you are incredible,” a second Instagrammer added.

“No, don’t go! Although I would love watching you walk away, as long as you walked back,” one more fan wrote, adding a few red heart emoji.

Late last month, The Inquisitr shared that the stunner sizzled in another incredibly hot swimsuit, that time in a tie-dye suit. In that gorgeous social media share, she put her toned and tanned booty on full display in the thong suit that featured the colors pink, blue, and yellow. It’s likely only a matter of time before the model rocks another skimpy swimsuit and shares the photo on her page.