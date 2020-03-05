Hungarian Bombshell Anita Herbert Shows Off Killer Legs In Short Gray Shorts

Anita Herbert took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo of herself clad in a sexy outfit that included some insanely short gray shorts. Yesterday, the Hungarian model wowed her fans with a shot of herself only wearing a towel on her body, and today, she still looked incredibly sexy while adding a little more clothing to promote a project.

In the picture-perfect shot, the bombshell stood indoors, holding up her a physical version of her e-book in her hands. The fitness model looked nothing short of perfect in a tight black crop top that appeared to read “Fit Queen” in big and bold white letters.

She paired her tiny top with some equally small gray bottoms that tied in the front and hit on her upper thigh, showing off her sculpted legs for the camera. Her toned and tanned abs were also at the center of the shot, and it’s easy to see that she has been putting in a lot of time at the gym.

Herbert looked right into the camera, wearing a big smile on her face. She parted her long, dark locks off to the side and rocked a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. In the caption, she told her fans that they could get their hands on one of her free e-books by following the directions that were provided.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up an impressive 22,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some fans took to the update to let Herbert know that she looks incredible, while many others just raved over her figure. A few more thanked her for providing them with the sample book.

“This Friday I’m signing up!!! My first challenge I’m so excited!!!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“I think I’m addicted to these challenges. I said I wasn’t gonna do this one but the closer it gets to the 16th the more I’m thinking about it,” another fan commented.

“Oh wow, you are goals,” one more chimed in.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell sizzled in another incredibly hot look, that time one that flaunted her enviable abs yet again. In the sexy shot, she wore only two articles on her body: a towel on her head and a towel on her waist. That photo also earned her rave reviews from fans.