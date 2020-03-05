Brandy Norwood Looks Sensational In Floral Dress While Rocking Braids & PVC Thigh-High Boots On ‘The Talk’

R&B music icon Brandy Norwood, 41, made an appearance on The Talk alongside her younger brother, Ray J, and looked sensational in a colorful number.

The “Almost Doesn’t Count” hitmaker stunned in a black dress that had a multicolored floral pattern all over. The item of clothing fell down to her knees and was buttoned-up all the way to the top. Brandy paired the ensemble with black PVC thigh-high boots and rocked her super long braided hair down. The “Talk About Our Love” songstress opted for a gold bracelet and applied very visible makeup which boasted her natural beauty.

Ray J also wowed viewers in a bright outfit. The “One Wish” entertainer glowed in a yellow blazer and pants. He matched his white shirt with sneakers of the same color and rocked a chain and small earrings.

For Brandy’s latest Instagram upload, she shared numerous photos that were taken on set during her time on The Talk.

In the first shot, Brandy and Ray J posed in between the presenters of the show — Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Marie Osmond. All six of them flashed a happy smile directly at the camera and looked pleased to be in each other’s company.

In the next slide, Brandy and Ray J were photographed with Marie while in the third and final pic, Brandy was captured alone with Carrie Ann.

For her caption, the “I Wanna Be Down” chart-topper expressed that she had a great time on the show with her “fave,” referring to Ray J.

She geotagged the upload as CBS Studios “The Talk” TV Show and tagged everyone in the photo.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 57,000 likes and over 620 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“You look so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

“You look like your 20 yrs old,” another shared.

“Nobody wear braids as good as @brandy,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking like Moesha! Lol Pretty self! I can’t wait for some new music! I need a new Brandy album badly!” a fourth admirer commented.

Brandy is no stranger to looking radiant in bright garments. In January, the “Full Moon” legend looked incredible in a neon yellow gown that complemented her skin tone. The attire had sleeves that were poofy and an eye-catching floral pattern going down them. She sported her signature braided hair and accessorized herself with a thick stacked gold choker around her neck.